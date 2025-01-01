Impact of Russia’s Gas Supply Cut On European Nations

The stoppage of Russian gas to Europe on New Year's Day spells an energy crisis for countries like Moldova and Slovakia as winter sets in.

On New Year’s Day, the flow of Russian gas through Ukraine, a vital energy route for Europe, was halted after Ukraine’s state-owned company Naftogaz refused to renew a five-year transit agreement with Russia. The cut-off is a blow to the European Union, which had already reduced its reliance on Russian energy following the invasion of Ukraine.

Historically, Russia supplied around 35% of Europe’s natural gas, but that share has dwindled since 2022. The gas pipeline through Ukraine was one of the last remaining routes, providing about 8% of the EU’s gas imports. This move, described by Ukrainian officials as “historic,” is aimed at further isolating Russia economically and curbing its war funding.

The halt in gas flow has immediate consequences for Eastern Europe. Countries like Moldova, Austria, and Slovakia, heavily dependent on this supply, are facing an energy crisis. Moldova has already declared a state of emergency, while Transnistria, a breakaway region, has cut off heating and hot water for its 450,000 residents. Slovakia, which receives about two-thirds of its gas from Ukraine, is bracing for steep price hikes and disruptions.

As winter temperatures drop, alternatives such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports from Qatar and the U.S. are being explored. However, these solutions come with higher costs and logistical challenges. In Slovakia, the country’s energy regulator is preparing for supply switches to other routes, including Germany and Hungary, but at the expense of additional fees. Moldova, which faces the most dire situation, will rely on imports from Romania to meet its energy needs.

