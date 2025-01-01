Home
Thursday, January 2, 2025
Gaza’s Population Drops 6% Amid Prolonged Conflict

Gaza’s population shrinks 6% amid war. Over 55,000 presumed dead or missing, with children facing extreme food insecurity and malnutrition.

Gaza’s Population Drops 6% Amid Prolonged Conflict

The population of Gaza has suffered a devastating decline of 6% over the past 15 months due to the ongoing conflict. The Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) reports that approximately 100,000 people have fled the region, and over 55,000 are presumed dead or missing, including 45,500 confirmed fatalities—half of whom were women and children.

The war has left the enclave in ruins, with severe destruction to infrastructure and the displacement of nearly all of Gaza’s 2.1 million residents. According to PCBS, entire families have disappeared from civil registries as homes and communities have been decimated. The bureau characterized the conflict as an assault on human life and essential services, noting that Gaza’s population now comprises 47% children under 18 years old.

The crisis extends far beyond displacement and death. Reports indicate that 22% of Gaza’s population now faces catastrophic food insecurity, with 3,500 children at immediate risk of death due to malnutrition. The prolonged lack of food, medicine, and shelter has exacerbated the suffering of those who remain in the war-torn enclave.

On New Year’s Day 2025, Israeli attacks killed at least 17 more people, including children, in northern Jabaliya. The relentless violence highlights the bleak future for Gaza’s population, as international calls for peace and aid continue to face significant challenges.

While the statistics paint a grim picture, humanitarian organizations are urging global powers to intervene and provide immediate relief. The PCBS emphasizes the need for rebuilding efforts, both physical and psychological, to restore hope for Gaza’s displaced and grieving residents.

Filed under

Gaza population humanitarian crisis world

