New Year’s Day 2025: What’s Open, What’s Closed In U.S, And Where To Go

New Year’s Day 2025 in the U.S. brings a mix of store openings and closures. While Walmart and Target welcome shoppers, Costco and banks remain closed. Make the most of this midweek holiday!

As the United States rings in New Year’s Day 2025, many are wondering what’s open and where to go. With January 1 falling on a Wednesday, it’s a tricky day for those hoping to stretch their celebrations into a long weekend. Whether you’re in the mood for college football, a shopping spree, or catching a movie, knowing what’s open or closed can save you time and frustration.

Here’s everything you need to know about grocery stores, retailers, banking services, and more on New Year’s Day 2025.

Grocery Stores: Open and Closed

For last-minute grocery needs, the following chains will be open:

Open: 7-Eleven, Acme, Albertson’s, BJ’s Wholesale, Food Lion, The Fresh Market, Giant Food Stores, Harris Teeter, HEB, Kroger, Pavilions, Publix, Ralphs, Safeway, Stop & Shop, Super King Markets, Vons, Wawa, Wegmans, Whole Foods, Winn-Dixie.

To avoid surprises, confirm store hours at your local branch before heading out.

Retail Stores: Shop the Sales

Most major retailers will remain open, offering clearance sales as they transition into Valentine’s Day promotions. Open stores include:

Open: Bass Pro Shops, Belk, Best Buy, Big Lots!, Cabela’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Dollar General, Five Below, GameStop, Gap, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Macy’s, Marshall’s, Michael’s, Old Navy, PetSmart, Target, T.J. Maxx, Victoria’s Secret, Walmart, World Market.

Banking and Postal Services: A Federal Holiday Pause

As New Year’s Day is a federal holiday, banks will remain closed. Online transactions and ATM services will still be available, but deposits won’t be credited until the following day.

The U.S. Postal Service, UPS, and FedEx will also pause operations, with no mail or package deliveries scheduled.

Stock Market and Bitcoin Trading

The New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, and bond markets observe New Year’s Day as a holiday and will remain closed. Bitcoin trading, however, will continue uninterrupted.

Government Offices and Public Services

All government offices will be closed on New Year’s Day, aligning with the federal holiday schedule.

With a little planning, you can make the most of New Year’s Day 2025. Whether tackling holiday sales or simply enjoying the day off, this guide ensures you know what’s open and what’s not.

