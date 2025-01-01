‘Walking Past Dead And Injured Bodies’, Witness Recounts New Orleans Horror

A deadly incident unfolded on Bourbon Street in New Orleans early New Year's Day when a man drove a truck into a crowd, killing 10 and injuring 35. The FBI is leading the investigation into the attack, which included gunfire at police officers. Authorities are also investigating a possible explosive device at the scene.

A horrific act of violence unfolded early New Year’s Day on Bourbon Street, New Orleans, when a man drove a pick-up truck into a crowd, killing 10 people and injuring at least 35 others, including two police officers. The devastating incident occurred at 3:15 a.m. local time (09:15 GMT). The BBC reported that the driver exhibited “very intentional behavior” as he drove at high speed through the packed tourist hotspot.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his grief. “A horrific act of violence took place on Bourbon Street earlier this morning,” he wrote. “Please join Sharon and I in praying for all the victims and first responders on scene. I urge all near the scene to avoid the area.”

Whit Davis, a witness from Shreveport, Louisiana, recounted harrowing scenes to the BBC. “We had been on and around Bourbon Street since the beginning of the evening,” Davis said. When the incident unfolded, he was inside a bar and didn’t hear the crash or gunfire because of the loud music. People suddenly started running and hiding under tables “like it was an active shooter drill.”

Once police allowed him and others to leave the bar, Davis said, “We were walking past dead and injured bodies all over the street.”

Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick provided further details in a press conference, describing how the driver deliberately drove through police barricades, displaying “very intentional behavior.” She added, “The individual was hell-bent on creating the carnage and damage he did.”

According to the BBC, Kirkpatrick confirmed that the attack left 10 people dead and 35 others injured, with victims believed to be mostly local residents. The driver also fired shots from his vehicle, hitting two officers who are now in stable condition. Kirkpatrick emphasized, “Despite over 300 officers present last night, the perpetrator executed his plan.”

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell expressed her condolences and prayers for the victims, adding that she has been in contact with Governor Landry and the White House. She asked the public to avoid the eight-block area around Bourbon Street while investigations continue.

Special Agent Althea Duncan of the FBI announced that the agency had taken over the investigation and revealed the discovery of a possible explosive device at the scene. “Authorities are working to find out if it is viable,” she told the BBC.

Duncan contradicted earlier statements from Mayor Cantrell, clarifying that “this is not a terrorist event.” She stressed the importance of public safety and urged residents to steer clear of the area.

The White House confirmed that President Joe Biden was briefed on the incident and had spoken with Mayor Cantrell. In a statement shared with the BBC, the White House noted, “The president has been in touch with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell to offer support. He will continue to be updated throughout the day.”

Superintendent Kirkpatrick assured the public that law enforcement is actively securing other areas of the city, including the Superdome stadium, where the Sugar Bowl college football game is scheduled. She reiterated her request for residents to avoid Bourbon Street and remain vigilant.

This tragic event has cast a somber shadow over the New Year’s celebrations in New Orleans, with officials promising to provide further updates as the investigation unfolds.

