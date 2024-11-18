Home
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Has Hamas Political Office Moved To Turkey From Qatar?

Amid escalating tensions between Turkey and Israel, Ankara has denied claims that Hamas has relocated its political bureau to Turkey following reports of a Qatari request for the group to leave Doha. The allegations come as diplomatic strains deepen over the ongoing conflict in Gaza and stalled mediation efforts.

The Turkish government has rejected allegations that the Palestinian group Hamas has relocated its political bureau to Turkey, following reports suggesting that the group was seeking a new base after an alleged Qatari request to leave the Gulf state.

Unfounded claims

Turkish diplomatic sources clarified to journalists on Monday that while members of the Hamas political bureau occasionally visit Turkey, claims that the group has moved its operations to the country are unfounded.

The controversy arose after Israel’s public broadcaster Kan reported on Sunday that some Hamas members had traveled from Doha to Turkey, allegedly due to Qatar’s request for their departure. Media outlets have speculated that the reported move stemmed from Hamas’s unwillingness to engage in ceasefire and hostage negotiations related to the conflict in Gaza.

Hamad members residing in Turkey

Earlier this month, Qatar officially denied claims that it had asked Hamas to close its representative office in Doha. However, the Qatari government expressed dissatisfaction with stalled negotiations, prompting a decision to withdraw from its mediation efforts.

Since 2011, several Hamas members have resided in Turkey, facilitated by a prisoner exchange deal involving Gilad Shalit. Notable Hamas leaders such as Ismail Haniyeh and Saleh al-Arouri spent extended periods in Turkey before their assassinations by Israel. Despite these visits, Hamas has not formally established a headquarters in Istanbul.

Tensions between Turkey and Israel

Last week, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken remarked that Qatar had requested Hamas members to leave due to their refusal to agree to a ceasefire and hostage deal. American officials have been working to secure the release of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas and other Palestinian groups on October 7, 2023.

Hamas sources have reportedly informed Turkish and regional counterparts that Qatar has not issued any directive for their expulsion.

Tensions between Turkey and Israel have escalated following Hamas’s October attack on Israel and Israel’s subsequent military operations in Gaza, which have resulted in over 43,000 Palestinian casualties.

Erdogan, a vocal critic of Israel

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a vocal critic of Israel’s actions, has described the military campaign as genocide. He also announced that Turkey would sever all ties with Israel and supported South Africa’s legal case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

Additionally, Turkish officials disclosed on Sunday that they had denied Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s plane access to Turkish airspace en route to the COP29 summit in Azerbaijan, effectively blocking the flight.

This strained relationship has been further complicated by domestic pressures in Turkey. Since local elections in March, President Erdogan’s government has faced criticism over its handling of the Gaza crisis, including legal and trade measures against Israel. Opposition parties have also accused Erdogan of failing to address loopholes allowing indirect trade with Israel through third countries.

