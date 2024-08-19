Imprisoned Imran Khan Applies To Become Next Chancellor Of Oxford

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan who is imprisoned, has recently submitted an application to become the next chancellor of the prestigious University of Oxford, claims his party.

Khan, who served as prime minister from 2018 to 2022, has spent the past year in jail on various charges, including corruption and incitement to violence—allegations he claims are politically motivated to keep him out of power.

Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, the London-based spokesperson for Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, confirmed the application, stating, “Imran Khan expressed his desire to apply, and the application process is now underway.” He added that although the role of chancellor is largely ceremonial, it carries significant prestige, and Khan, as a prominent Oxford alumnus, would be a fitting candidate.

Chris Patten, the last British governor of Hong Kong, who has held the chancellor position, announced his decision to step down in February. The list of candidates for the 10-year term will be revealed in October, with voting scheduled for later that month, as per the university’s website.

Khan, who graduated from Oxford in 1975 with a degree in philosophy, politics, and economics, is known for his transformation from a celebrated cricket star to a philanthropist and politician. Despite controversies during his tenure as prime minister, including backlash from women’s rights groups, he remains a significant figure in both Pakistan and internationally.

Bukhari noted that if Khan were to be elected, he would be the first chancellor of Asian descent at Oxford, marking a historic achievement not just for Pakistan but for the entire Asian continent.

