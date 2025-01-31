Imran Khan Writes Letter To Pak’s Chief Justice On Issues Related To Electoral Fraud, Human Rights Violation

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has submitted a detailed 349-page letter to Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Aminuddin, outlining systemic human rights violations, electoral malfeasance, and the targeted suppression of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members.

The document delineates extensive allegations of electoral manipulation, arbitrary detentions, and state-directed repression, particularly surrounding the events of November 26, 2024. Khan asserts that a significant number of PTI workers were unlawfully detained between November 24-27 and accuses authorities of deliberately tampering with hospital records to obscure evidence of state-perpetrated abuses.

Critiquing the judiciary, he contends that it has systematically neglected multiple petitions challenging these transgressions over the past 18 months.

Khan further alleges that PTI members have been subjected to extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances.

He asserts, “The current government came into power through electoral fraud and historic rigging.” He continues, “This unconstitutional regime has inflicted severe oppression on PTI, demolishing our offices and subjecting our leaders to brutal torture.”

Recounting his own arrest on May 9, 2023, at the Islamabad High Court, Khan characterizes it as unlawful and strategically televised to incite public unrest.

He writes, “When I approached the Islamabad High Court to seek relief against state repression, I was attacked. The Supreme Court later declared the entire operation illegal.” Additionally, he claims that government operatives infiltrated PTI’s peaceful demonstrations to provoke violence and discredit the party’s legitimacy.

In parallel, PTI leader Shibli Faraz has dismissed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s proposal to establish a parliamentary committee, deeming it ineffectual. “The proposal for a house committee is not a viable solution. If the government were serious about talks, a committee would have already been formed,” he asserts.

PTI remains steadfast in its demand for a judicial commission, arguing that such an institution would inspire greater public confidence. “We are asking for a judicial commission because people have confidence in it. The house committee suggestion is not an appropriate one.”

Faraz reiterated PTI’s willingness to engage in dialogue to alleviate political tensions. “We agreed to talks to help resolve the political crisis and stabilize the country,” he stated.

On January 30, Sharif signaled his openness to resuming negotiations with PTI and proposed the establishment of a parliamentary committee to mediate ongoing disputes.

During a federal cabinet session, he reflected on previous negotiations, highlighting that PTI had initially submitted formal demands through the National Assembly Speaker but later withdrew from a scheduled meeting on January 28.

Sharif further invoked the 2018 elections, arguing that even under PTI’s governance, only a parliamentary committee—not a judicial commission—was constituted to address electoral grievances. He urged PTI to return to the negotiation table and collaborate in forming a new investigative committee to examine both the 2018 and 2024 elections.

With both factions entrenched in their respective positions, Pakistan’s political landscape remains precarious, and the likelihood of meaningful reconciliation continues to diminish.

