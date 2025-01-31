Home
Friday, January 31, 2025
Trump Blames DEI For DC Crash, Clashes with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins

During a tense White House press conference, Trump criticized the Biden administration's push for diversity in federal agencies, including the FAA, claiming it compromised safety.

Trump Blames DEI For DC Crash, Clashes with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins

Donald Trump


In a heated press conference on Thursday, President Donald Trump lashed out at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins after she questioned whether he was prematurely blaming Democrats and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies for a deadly midair collision. The crash, involving an American Airlines passenger plane and an Army Black Hawk helicopter near Ronald Reagan National Airport, has resulted in an estimated 67 fatalities.

Trump’s comments, made at the start of the White House press briefing, immediately sparked controversy. He accused former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, along with their Democratic policies, of prioritizing politics over safety. Specifically, Trump claimed that the Biden administration’s push for diversity hiring initiatives within the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) could have contributed to the tragic accident. He even suggested that the FAA’s efforts to reduce a “white” workforce may have compromised safety, though no evidence has been provided to substantiate his claims.

Trump’s remarks on DEI policies were met with skepticism from both reporters and experts. Collins, CNN’s chief White House correspondent, pressed the president, asking if he was “getting ahead of the investigation” by making baseless accusations. “We do not yet know the names of the 67 people who were killed, and you are blaming Democrats and DEI policies,” Collins pointed out. Trump, unfazed, dismissed the concern, stating that his claims were based on “common sense.”

Trump’s Criticisms

Trump also criticized the FAA’s hiring policies, referring to them as an attempt to make the workforce more diverse at the cost of safety. He implied that the agency had hired individuals with “severe mental disabilities” under the Biden administration—a claim that was widely disputed as misleading. The FAA’s hiring practices have remained largely the same since 2013, including during Trump’s presidency.

In response to Collins’ pointed question about whether Trump was jumping to conclusions before the investigation was complete, the president deflected. He questioned the relevance of the victims’ names and suggested that his assertions were based on logic rather than speculation. When Collins pressed him further about whether blaming air traffic controllers was appropriate, Trump mocked the question and moved on to another reporter.

The controversy surrounding Trump’s comments comes just days after he ordered a hiring freeze across several federal agencies, including the FAA, which some Democrats have warned could jeopardize public safety. Additionally, prior to the crash, the federal air traffic controllers union had voiced concerns that hiring freezes and resignations within the agency could put the public at risk.

Trump’s comments on the crash have drawn criticism from across the political spectrum. While conservatives aligned with Trump have echoed his claims about DEI and the Biden administration’s policies, many liberals and progressives have argued that the president’s finger-pointing is premature and inappropriate given the lack of a clear investigation. As the investigation into the crash continues, questions surrounding the safety of air traffic control policies under the Trump administration remain a topic of intense debate.

ALSO READ: US Plane Crash: Donald Trump Says To Priotize Safety Above All

Filed under

DC DC PLANE CRASH

