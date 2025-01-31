Home
US Plane Crash: Donald Trump Says To Priotize Safety Above All

A devastating mid-air collision between a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines passenger jet has resulted in a national tragedy, with authorities presuming all 67 individuals on board dead.

US Plane Crash: Donald Trump Says To Priotize Safety Above All


A devastating mid-air collision between a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines passenger jet has resulted in a national tragedy, with authorities presuming all 67 individuals on board dead. The crash occurred near Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., sending both aircraft into the Potomac River. So far, recovery teams have retrieved at least 28 bodies as search efforts continue.

The incident is being described as the deadliest aviation disaster in the U.S. since 2001.

Trump Reignites Controversy Over Diversity Hiring

Former U.S. President Donald Trump responded to the crash by criticizing federal diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, blaming them for prioritizing policies over aviation safety. His remarks have reignited debates over hiring practices within the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“I prioritize safety above all else, but the Democrats have put political correctness first,” Trump stated. “They wanted to fix what they called a ‘too white’ problem instead of ensuring competence.”

He further accused former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg of appointing underqualified individuals, suggesting that air traffic control roles were filled based on diversity mandates rather than expertise.

Trump argued that the FAA has been weakened by these hiring practices, claiming the agency actively recruits individuals with severe intellectual and psychological disabilities under DEI policies.

Following the crash, Trump appointed Chris Rocheleau as the FAA’s acting administrator. Moving forward, the agency’s hiring and safety standards are expected to be scrutinized closely.

Investigators Retrieve Black Box for Analysis

Meanwhile, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed the recovery of the passenger jet’s black box, which contains crucial flight data and cockpit voice recordings.

Investigators believe these recordings will provide key insights into the final moments before the collision. The recovered data has been sent to NTSB laboratories for analysis, which is expected to aid in reconstructing the events leading up to the crash.

Also Read: Hamas Releases 8 Hostages, Including 5 Thai Nationals, Who Are They?

 

