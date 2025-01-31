Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 31, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Hamas Releases 8 Hostages, Including 5 Thai Nationals, Who Are They?

In the third round of a hostage-prisoner exchange since the ceasefire agreement took effect on January 19, Hamas has released eight hostages—three Israeli citizens and five Thai nationals. In return, Israel has freed 110 Palestinian detainees.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Hamas Releases 8 Hostages, Including 5 Thai Nationals, Who Are They?


In the third round of a hostage-prisoner exchange since the ceasefire agreement took effect on January 19, Hamas has released eight hostages—three Israeli citizens and five Thai nationals. In return, Israel has freed 110 Palestinian detainees.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The hostages had been taken captive during Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack on Israel. Among those released on Thursday was 20-year-old Israeli soldier Agam Berger, who was handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross in Jabalia, northern Gaza. The other Israeli captives included 80-year-old farmer Gadi Moses and 29-year-old Arbel Yehud, both of whom also hold German citizenship.

This exchange is part of an ongoing effort to de-escalate the conflict in Gaza, with hostages being released in phases. Before this latest exchange, Hamas had already freed seven hostages, while Israel had released 290 Palestinian prisoners.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Freed Israeli Hostages

Agam Berger (20)

A soldier serving along the Gaza border, Agam Berger was among those abducted on October 7. Footage from that day showed her being taken by militants while wearing her pajamas.

During her time in captivity, Berger, a practicing Jew, maintained religious observances, including refraining from work on the Sabbath. Other hostages have described her as a source of comfort, even braiding their hair to boost morale. She is from Holon, a suburb of Tel Aviv, and has a twin sister.

Gadi Moses (80)

Gadi Moses, a farmer, marked his 80th birthday while in captivity. His wife, Efrat Katz, 69, was killed in the October 7 attack. In an effort to protect his family, Moses had attempted to negotiate with the attackers before being taken hostage. Other members of his German-Israeli family who were captured have since been released.

Arbel Yehud (29)

A guide at a technology center in Nir Oz, Arbel Yehud is known for her warm personality and radiant smile. She was taken captive along with her boyfriend, Ariel Cunio, 26, while her brother Dolev, 35, was killed in the October 7 attack. While Yehud has now regained her freedom, Ariel and her other brother, David, remain in captivity.

The Five Released Thai Nationals

The five Thai nationals freed in the exchange were identified as Watchara Sriaoun (33), Pongsak Tanna (36), Sathian Suwannakham (35), Surasak Lamnau (32), and Bannawat Saethao (27). They had been working in agricultural areas near Gaza when they were taken hostage.

According to the Thai government, 31 of its citizens were abducted during Hamas’ October 7 attack. By the end of 2023, 23 had been released, two were confirmed dead, and one person remains unaccounted for.

Also Read: Donald Trump Questions The Mid-Air Collison Near Reagan Airport: Why Didn’t The Helicopter Go Up Or Down, Or Turn?

 

 

Filed under

5 Thai Nationals Released Hamas Releases Hostages

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

US Plane Crash: Donald Trump Says To Priotize Safety Above All

US Plane Crash: Donald Trump Says To Priotize Safety Above All

Union Budget 2025: Decoding The Power Of Fiscal Policy In India’s Economic Growth

Union Budget 2025: Decoding The Power Of Fiscal Policy In India’s Economic Growth

Budget Session 2025-26 Begins Today, Economic Survey To Be Tabled At Noon

Budget Session 2025-26 Begins Today, Economic Survey To Be Tabled At Noon

Ruturaj Gaikwad Turns 28: Here’s CSK Captain’s Best Career Highlights

Ruturaj Gaikwad Turns 28: Here’s CSK Captain’s Best Career Highlights

Mexican President Protests Google’s Gulf Of Mexico Name Change

Mexican President Protests Google’s Gulf Of Mexico Name Change

Entertainment

Ed Sheeran Sets The Stage On Fire In Pune As He Kicks Off His Six-City India Tour, Check The List

Ed Sheeran Sets The Stage On Fire In Pune As He Kicks Off His Six-City

Karla Sofía Gascón Of Emilia Pérez Faces Outrage Over Offensive Tweets

Karla Sofía Gascón Of Emilia Pérez Faces Outrage Over Offensive Tweets

When Is Squid Game Season 3 Coming On Netflix? Dates Announced

When Is Squid Game Season 3 Coming On Netflix? Dates Announced

Marianne Faithfull, Legendary Singer and Actress, Dies at 78

Marianne Faithfull, Legendary Singer and Actress, Dies at 78

Christopher Nolan Reunites With Benny Safdie For ‘The Odyssey’ Adaptation

Christopher Nolan Reunites With Benny Safdie For ‘The Odyssey’ Adaptation

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox