Hamas Releases 8 Hostages, Including 5 Thai Nationals, Who Are They?

In the third round of a hostage-prisoner exchange since the ceasefire agreement took effect on January 19, Hamas has released eight hostages—three Israeli citizens and five Thai nationals. In return, Israel has freed 110 Palestinian detainees.

The hostages had been taken captive during Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack on Israel. Among those released on Thursday was 20-year-old Israeli soldier Agam Berger, who was handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross in Jabalia, northern Gaza. The other Israeli captives included 80-year-old farmer Gadi Moses and 29-year-old Arbel Yehud, both of whom also hold German citizenship.

This exchange is part of an ongoing effort to de-escalate the conflict in Gaza, with hostages being released in phases. Before this latest exchange, Hamas had already freed seven hostages, while Israel had released 290 Palestinian prisoners.

The Freed Israeli Hostages

Agam Berger (20)

Returning hostage, IDF soldier Agam Berger, being transferred to the IDF. pic.twitter.com/0YLBNlDzqX — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) January 30, 2025

A soldier serving along the Gaza border, Agam Berger was among those abducted on October 7. Footage from that day showed her being taken by militants while wearing her pajamas.

During her time in captivity, Berger, a practicing Jew, maintained religious observances, including refraining from work on the Sabbath. Other hostages have described her as a source of comfort, even braiding their hair to boost morale. She is from Holon, a suburb of Tel Aviv, and has a twin sister.

Gadi Moses (80)

Gadi Moses. Calm amid the chaos. Am Yisral Chai 💜 pic.twitter.com/rPHnAObdR3 — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) January 30, 2025

Gadi Moses, a farmer, marked his 80th birthday while in captivity. His wife, Efrat Katz, 69, was killed in the October 7 attack. In an effort to protect his family, Moses had attempted to negotiate with the attackers before being taken hostage. Other members of his German-Israeli family who were captured have since been released.

Arbel Yehud (29)

As Agam Berger and Arbel Yehud are released today, I ask every woman to look at their terrified faces while they are surrounded by hundreds of JIHADI MURDERERS and think about how you would feel being them. If you were 20 years old as they are? If this was your 20 year old… pic.twitter.com/f9FvKjhkfv — Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (@InnaVernikov) January 30, 2025

A guide at a technology center in Nir Oz, Arbel Yehud is known for her warm personality and radiant smile. She was taken captive along with her boyfriend, Ariel Cunio, 26, while her brother Dolev, 35, was killed in the October 7 attack. While Yehud has now regained her freedom, Ariel and her other brother, David, remain in captivity.

The Five Released Thai Nationals

After 482 agonizing days in Palestinian terrorist captivity in Gaza, five Thai hostages kidnapped from southern Israel are finally free! We have been waiting for you! 🇮🇱🎗️🇹🇭 📷: Embassy of Thailand, Israel pic.twitter.com/Yn6736GZcg — StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) January 30, 2025

The five Thai nationals freed in the exchange were identified as Watchara Sriaoun (33), Pongsak Tanna (36), Sathian Suwannakham (35), Surasak Lamnau (32), and Bannawat Saethao (27). They had been working in agricultural areas near Gaza when they were taken hostage.

According to the Thai government, 31 of its citizens were abducted during Hamas’ October 7 attack. By the end of 2023, 23 had been released, two were confirmed dead, and one person remains unaccounted for.

