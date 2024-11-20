Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

India And Guyana Strengthen Bilateral Relations With 10 Key MoUs During PM Modi’s Visit

India, Guyana Sign 10 MoUs On Key Sectors During PM Modi's Visit. "Glimpses from the ceremonial welcome in Georgetown, Guyana," PM Modi posted on X.

India And Guyana Strengthen Bilateral Relations With 10 Key MoUs During PM Modi’s Visit

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Guyana, India and the Caribbean nation marked a significant milestone by signing 10 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) across critical sectors, including energy, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, digital payments, and cultural exchange. These agreements pave the way for closer cooperation between the two countries and open up new opportunities for collaboration in areas vital to both nations’ growth and development.

Key Areas of Cooperation Between India and Guyana

The 10 MoUs signed during the visit span a wide range of sectors, with several agreements focusing on shared interests and mutual benefits.

Hydrocarbon Cooperation: Fueling the Future

A standout agreement was the MoU on Hydrocarbons Cooperation, which focuses on joint efforts in crude oil sourcing, natural gas collaboration, and infrastructure development. This partnership aims to enhance technical capacity, improve efficiency, and share expertise across the hydrocarbon value chain, helping Guyana maximize the potential of its rapidly growing oil sector.

Advancing Agriculture and Food Security

In agriculture, the MoU on Bilateral Cooperation in Agriculture and Allied Sectors promises a collaborative effort to promote sustainable farming practices and strengthen food security. This includes the exchange of scientific knowledge, agricultural technologies, and research materials to boost crop productivity and resilience.

Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Innovation

India and Guyana also strengthened their healthcare ties with a series of agreements aimed at improving public health. An MoU on Indian Pharmacopoeia Recognition will improve medicine regulation in Guyana, ensuring better quality control and access to safe, affordable medicines. Additionally, the Janaushadhi Scheme will extend India’s low-cost healthcare initiative to the CARICOM region, improving access to essential medicines.

A separate MoU in the pharmaceutical sector will regulate raw materials, biological products, medical devices, and cosmetics, creating a framework for greater collaboration between the two countries in healthcare and safety standards.

Transforming Digital Payments in the Caribbean

On the digital front, one of the most transformative agreements is the MoU for INDIA STACK, a framework for digital transformation. This partnership will help build capacity through training programs and pilot projects that drive innovation in e-governance and digital services. In a groundbreaking move, a separate agreement between NPCI International Payments Ltd and Guyana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs will bring the UPI-like real-time payment system to Guyana, revolutionizing the way digital transactions are conducted in the Caribbean.

Cultural Exchange and Broadcasting

In a bid to strengthen cultural ties, India and Guyana also signed the Cultural Exchange Programme (2024-2027), which will foster greater cooperation in arts, theatre, music, literature, libraries, and museums. This agreement aims to celebraate and preserve each nation’s cultural heritage while promoting people-to-people connections.

Furthermore, the Broadcasting Cooperation MoU between India’s Prasar Bharati and Guyana’s National Communications Network will enable the exchange of educational, cultural, and sports programming, enriching both nations’ media landscapes.

Strengthening India-Guyana Relations

These agreements mark a significant step toward deeper bilateral ties between India and Guyana. By collaborating on key areas such as energy, healthcare, agriculture, and digital transformation, both countries stand to benefit from shared knowledge, resources, and expertise. Prime Minister Modi’s visit underscores the growing importance of this partnership, which promises to enhance economic growth, innovation, and cultural understanding in both nations.

Filed under

Cultural exchange digital payments Guyana hydrocarbon cooperation India INDIA KEY MoU
Advertisement

Also Read

Ranveer Allahbadia Welcomes İlkay Gündoğan: First European Football Star On Beer Biceps

Ranveer Allahbadia Welcomes İlkay Gündoğan: First European Football Star On Beer Biceps

Deepinder Goyal Trolled For Asking Job Seekers To Pay ₹20 Lakh For A Position At Zomato

Deepinder Goyal Trolled For Asking Job Seekers To Pay ₹20 Lakh For A Position At...

Women Gets FREE Oxygen Delivered Online, WATCH The Viral Video

Women Gets FREE Oxygen Delivered Online, WATCH The Viral Video

CBSE Announces 2024-25 Class 10 Board Exam Date Sheet; Find Out How To Access

CBSE Announces 2024-25 Class 10 Board Exam Date Sheet; Find Out How To Access

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Entertainment

Ranveer Allahbadia Welcomes İlkay Gündoğan: First European Football Star On Beer Biceps

Ranveer Allahbadia Welcomes İlkay Gündoğan: First European Football Star On Beer Biceps

‘If I Died Would You…’: Liam Payne Once Spoke About His Own Funeral On Social Media, Post Resurfaces

‘If I Died Would You…’: Liam Payne Once Spoke About His Own Funeral On Social

Chris Stapleton Shines at 58th CMA Awards with Triple Performances

Chris Stapleton Shines at 58th CMA Awards with Triple Performances

Prasar Bharati Launches OTT App Waves, Here’s How You Can Download It

Prasar Bharati Launches OTT App Waves, Here’s How You Can Download It

How Did Influential Malayalam Actor Meghanathan Die? Actor Passes Away At 60

How Did Influential Malayalam Actor Meghanathan Die? Actor Passes Away At 60

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Meet Margaret Chola AKA Internet’s ‘Glamma’: Granny With A Glam!

Meet Margaret Chola AKA Internet’s ‘Glamma’: Granny With A Glam!

Steven Guo: How This 24-Year-Old Entrepreneur Earns $254,000 While Living In Bali

Steven Guo: How This 24-Year-Old Entrepreneur Earns $254,000 While Living In Bali

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox