India And Guyana Strengthen Bilateral Relations With 10 Key MoUs During PM Modi’s Visit

India, Guyana Sign 10 MoUs On Key Sectors During PM Modi's Visit. "Glimpses from the ceremonial welcome in Georgetown, Guyana," PM Modi posted on X.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Guyana, India and the Caribbean nation marked a significant milestone by signing 10 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) across critical sectors, including energy, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, digital payments, and cultural exchange. These agreements pave the way for closer cooperation between the two countries and open up new opportunities for collaboration in areas vital to both nations’ growth and development.

Key Areas of Cooperation Between India and Guyana

The 10 MoUs signed during the visit span a wide range of sectors, with several agreements focusing on shared interests and mutual benefits.

Hydrocarbon Cooperation: Fueling the Future

A standout agreement was the MoU on Hydrocarbons Cooperation, which focuses on joint efforts in crude oil sourcing, natural gas collaboration, and infrastructure development. This partnership aims to enhance technical capacity, improve efficiency, and share expertise across the hydrocarbon value chain, helping Guyana maximize the potential of its rapidly growing oil sector.

Advancing Agriculture and Food Security

In agriculture, the MoU on Bilateral Cooperation in Agriculture and Allied Sectors promises a collaborative effort to promote sustainable farming practices and strengthen food security. This includes the exchange of scientific knowledge, agricultural technologies, and research materials to boost crop productivity and resilience.

Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Innovation

India and Guyana also strengthened their healthcare ties with a series of agreements aimed at improving public health. An MoU on Indian Pharmacopoeia Recognition will improve medicine regulation in Guyana, ensuring better quality control and access to safe, affordable medicines. Additionally, the Janaushadhi Scheme will extend India’s low-cost healthcare initiative to the CARICOM region, improving access to essential medicines.

A separate MoU in the pharmaceutical sector will regulate raw materials, biological products, medical devices, and cosmetics, creating a framework for greater collaboration between the two countries in healthcare and safety standards.

Transforming Digital Payments in the Caribbean

On the digital front, one of the most transformative agreements is the MoU for INDIA STACK, a framework for digital transformation. This partnership will help build capacity through training programs and pilot projects that drive innovation in e-governance and digital services. In a groundbreaking move, a separate agreement between NPCI International Payments Ltd and Guyana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs will bring the UPI-like real-time payment system to Guyana, revolutionizing the way digital transactions are conducted in the Caribbean.

Cultural Exchange and Broadcasting

In a bid to strengthen cultural ties, India and Guyana also signed the Cultural Exchange Programme (2024-2027), which will foster greater cooperation in arts, theatre, music, literature, libraries, and museums. This agreement aims to celebraate and preserve each nation’s cultural heritage while promoting people-to-people connections.

Furthermore, the Broadcasting Cooperation MoU between India’s Prasar Bharati and Guyana’s National Communications Network will enable the exchange of educational, cultural, and sports programming, enriching both nations’ media landscapes.

Strengthening India-Guyana Relations

These agreements mark a significant step toward deeper bilateral ties between India and Guyana. By collaborating on key areas such as energy, healthcare, agriculture, and digital transformation, both countries stand to benefit from shared knowledge, resources, and expertise. Prime Minister Modi’s visit underscores the growing importance of this partnership, which promises to enhance economic growth, innovation, and cultural understanding in both nations.