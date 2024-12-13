Home
Saturday, December 14, 2024
India Demands Investigation Into Deaths Of 3 Indian Nationals In Canada Amid Diplomatic Standoff

India has urged Canada to investigate the tragic deaths of three Indian students, terming them "terrible tragedies." As tensions in the diplomatic row are increasing, India has cautioned its citizens to be watchful while it demands full investigations into the incidents.

India Demands Investigation Into Deaths Of 3 Indian Nationals In Canada Amid Diplomatic Standoff

The Indian government has expressed deep concern over the deaths of three Indian nationals in Canada and called for a thorough investigation into the tragic incidents. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, described the occurrences as “terrible tragedies” during a press briefing on Friday.

We are grieved by these unfortunate incidents that have resulted in the killing of our nationals in Canada,” said Jaiswal. He further assured that the Indian Embassy in Canada is actively coordinating with the families of the victims and engaging local authorities to ensure a comprehensive inquiry into the deaths.

The MEA also released a renewed advisory to caution Indian citizens and students in Canada. The advisory emphasized vigilance due to a “deteriorating security environment” marked by rising hate crimes and incidents of violence.

Tragic Losses Amid Rising Tensions

The deaths come at a time when tensions between India and Canada are escalating after Ottawa claimed New Delhi was behind the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.

In one recent case, a 23-year-old Indian student Gurasis Singh, studying business at Lambton College, was stabbed to death by his roommate, Crossley Hunter. Sarnia Police reported that a heated altercation between the two students in the kitchen of their shared accommodation ended with Hunter stabbing Singh to death with multiple stab wounds. The police have arrested Hunter, and investigations are underway.

In another tragic incident, an Indian student, Rittika Rajput from Punjab, lost her life when a tree fell on her while she was out with friends near James Lake on December 7. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) labeled the incident as non-suspicious but confirmed that further investigations are being conducted.

These tragic deaths have sent alarm bells ringing in the Indian community in Canada, with demands for increased safety measures and greater transparency in investigations. “We expect Canadian authorities to prioritize these cases and provide justice to the grieving families,” Jaiswal stated.

