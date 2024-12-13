Who Is François Bayrou? Meet France’s New Prime Minister, Macron’s Ally

François Bayrou, appointed as France’s new prime minister, faces a fragmented parliament and tough challenges, including the 2025 budget. A veteran centrist politician, Bayrou has long been a close ally of President Macron. His ability to navigate political divisions will be crucial for France’s future stability.

On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron appointed François Bayrou as the new Prime Minister of France, marking a significant shift in the country’s political landscape. Bayrou, a seasoned centrist politician, steps into this pivotal role after the recent historic vote of no-confidence that led to the resignation of right-wing Michel Barnier’s short-lived government. His appointment signals Macron’s effort to bring stability and strategic leadership to a deeply divided parliament, which poses a serious challenge as France navigates its ongoing political and fiscal crises.

Bayrou’s Political Journey

At 73, Bayrou is a prominent figure in French politics. He is the founder of the Democratic Movement (MoDem) party, a key member of Macron’s ruling alliance since 2017. A seasoned politician, Bayrou has run for president three times but is perhaps most known for his long tenure as the mayor of Pau, a town in southwestern France. His political experience spans various roles, including a former education minister and a brief appointment as France’s justice minister in 2017. However, he resigned from this position after an investigation into alleged fraudulent employment practices involving parliamentary assistants. Bayrou was cleared of these charges earlier this year, which cleared the path for his return to prominence.

Challenges of a Divided Parliament

Despite his experience, Bayrou’s new role faces serious challenges. France’s parliament is deeply fragmented, with three major political blocs that are often at odds. This division makes passing significant legislation a daunting task. As a close ally of President Macron, whose approval ratings have dwindled, Bayrou’s leadership may be further complicated by a lack of widespread support. His ability to navigate these challenges and build consensus will be crucial in the coming months.

Macron’s political instability is not just a domestic concern; it has also led to economic repercussions, such as rising borrowing costs and a perceived power vacuum in Europe. The situation has raised questions about Macron’s ability to complete his term, which lasts until 2027, especially with international political shifts such as the potential return of Donald Trump to the White House looming large.

Bayrou’s First Test: The 2025 Budget Debate

Bayrou’s first major challenge will come early next year, as the French parliament debates the 2025 budget. The proposed budget seeks to save €60 billion to address France’s 6% deficit and reassure concerned investors. However, the austerity measures included in the bill are already drawing fierce criticism from both the far-right and the far-left. These criticisms threaten to further polarize an already fractured political landscape.

Bayrou’s experience in compromise is expected to be key in navigating the delicate political waters. Thomas Cazeneuve, a centrist MP from Macron’s party, praised Bayrou for his “art of compromise,” while former Prime Minister Gabriel Attal expressed confidence that Bayrou’s leadership could bring stability to the country at this critical time.

The Road Ahead for Bayrou

Bayrou’s leadership will be closely scrutinized, particularly as his political opponents from both the left and the right remain skeptical. On the right, former President Nicolas Sarkozy, with whom Bayrou had a contentious 2007 presidential race, has yet to warm to him. Additionally, Marine Le Pen’s National Rally party, though not immediately calling for a no-confidence vote, has cautioned that Bayrou must engage with all political groups to secure a functioning majority in parliament.

Macron hopes Bayrou can hold off further no-confidence motions until at least July 2024, when new parliamentary elections could provide a clearer mandate. However, how Bayrou manages the fractured National Assembly will likely define the success of his premiership.