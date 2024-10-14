India Expels 6 Canadian Diplomats, Recalls Envoy Amid Escalating Crisis

India has announced the withdrawal of its High Commissioner from Canada, following allegations from the North American nation

India has announced the withdrawal of its High Commissioner from Canada, following allegations from the North American nation that linked Indian diplomats to an ongoing investigation. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India issued a formal statement on Monday evening, outlining its response to the Canadian government’s move, which named the High Commissioner and other Indian diplomats as ‘persons of interest’ in the investigation.

Diplomatic Expulsions: Six Canadian Diplomats Asked to Leave

In a reciprocal action, India expelled six Canadian diplomats from the country, demanding their departure by October 19, 2024. The decision was communicated following a diplomatic exchange, where Canada conveyed its concerns about the involvement of Indian diplomats in an investigation related to Canada’s internal affairs.

The Canadian chargé d’affaires to India, Stewart Wheeler, represented his country in place of High Commissioner Cameron MacKay, who was not in India at the time. Wheeler, along with five other Canadian diplomats—Patrick Hebert (Deputy High Commissioner), Marie Catherine Joly (First Secretary), Ian Ross David Trites (First Secretary), Adam James Chuipka (First Secretary), and Paula Orjuela (First Secretary)—has been asked to leave India.

India’s Concerns Over Diplomatic Security

The MEA highlighted India’s concerns about the safety of its diplomats stationed in Canada, citing what it called the Canadian government’s failure to ensure their security in light of rising extremism and violence. The MEA’s statement expressed deep mistrust of the Trudeau administration’s ability to provide protection for Indian diplomats.

“We have no faith in the current Canadian Government’s commitment to ensure their security,” the MEA stated, underscoring the risks Indian diplomats face in an increasingly hostile environment. The statement further emphasized the Indian government’s discontent with the alleged support for extremist elements within Canada, which it claims pose a direct threat to India’s national security.

“It was underlined that in an atmosphere of extremism and violence, the Trudeau Government’s actions endangered their safety. We have no faith in the current Canadian Government’s commitment to ensure their security. Therefore, the Government of India has decided to withdraw the High Commissioner and other targeted diplomats and officials,” the MEA statement continued.

Canada’s Allegations: Diplomatic Row Intensifies

Canada’s diplomatic tensions with India escalated following statements from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), which claimed that Indian diplomats had used their positions to conduct secretive operations, gathering intelligence for the Indian government. These operations, according to the RCMP, were allegedly tied to homicides in India.

“There are links tying Indian agents to homicides in India. Indian diplomats in Canada use their positions to conduct clandestine activities and collect information for India,” RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme said in a press conference. He further claimed that the South Asian-Canadian community was being targeted, but offered no specific cases or evidence to substantiate the allegations against the Indian diplomats.

India’s Response to Canadian Allegations

In response to these serious accusations, the Indian government has denounced the Canadian claims as baseless and politically motivated. According to sources, Indian officials conveyed to Canada that the targeting of Indian diplomats was entirely unacceptable and that the accusations were not supported by concrete evidence.

“The Canadian Charge d’Affaires was summoned by Secretary (East) this evening. He was informed that the baseless targeting of the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats and officials in Canada was completely unacceptable,” the MEA’s statement read.

The Indian government also made it clear that it reserves the right to take additional measures if the situation worsens. “India reserves the right to take further steps in response to the Trudeau Government’s support for extremism, violence, and separatism against India,” the MEA conveyed to the Canadian envoy.

A Strained Relationship: Diplomatic Downgrade

The decision to withdraw the High Commissioner and expel Canadian diplomats signals a significant downgrade in India-Canada relations, which have been on a downward spiral in recent months. The strain has been compounded by mutual distrust and accusations, with both nations accusing each other of undermining diplomatic norms.

The current situation reflects not just a breakdown in communication but also a deepening divide on key political and security issues. India’s move to recall its High Commissioner and expel Canadian diplomats may mark a turning point in how both nations approach diplomatic engagements in the future.

As tensions remain high, the international community watches closely, with expectations that both India and Canada will seek to de-escalate the situation and avoid further deterioration in their bilateral relations.