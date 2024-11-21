India-Guyana Relations Rooted In Soil, Sweat, Diligence: PM Modi Tells Guyanese Parliament

PM Modi addresses Guyanese Parliament, highlighting 180 years of India-Guyana ties, emphasizing democracy, humanity, and mutual growth in his historic visit as first Indian PM in 50 years.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday made history by becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to address Guyanese Parliament. He celebrated the deep and enduring relationship between India and Guyana and underscored mutual ties built on over 180 years of shared history and cooperation.

The prime minister referred to this unique bond between the two nations, describing it as made of “soil, sweat, and diligence.” He recalled the first arrival of an Indian in Guyana nearly 180 years ago, marking the beginning of a deep connection that has flourished over generations.

Historical Ties Between India And Guyana

“The relation of India and Guyana is very deep, it is the relation of soil, sweat and diligence,” PM Modi stated while he highlighted historical importance of the Indian Diaspora in Guyana. “Around 180 years ago, an Indian came to Guyana, and since then, both in happiness and sadness, India and Guyana’s relation has been filled with intimacy,” he added emphasizing the exemplary friendship between the two countries.

#WATCH | Georgetown, Guyana: While addressing a Special Session of the Guyanese Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, ” The kind of situation that is there before the world, the best way to move forward is ‘Democracy first and humanity first’. The idea of ‘Democracy… pic.twitter.com/z5c4VQl3XC — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2024

The speech was a part of his three-nation tour. He also stopped by in Brazil and Nigeria, besides Guyana. His visit here is significant in that he becomes the first Indian prime minister to visit the South American nation in over 50 years.

Democracy and Humanity: The Way Ahead

During the session, Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the importance of democratic values and human-centered decision-making in today’s world. Here, he stressed that in the current global scenario, the best way forward is rooted in the ideals of “Democracy first and Humanity first.”

He elaborated on the significance of democracy in ensuring inclusive development: “The idea of ‘Democracy first’ teaches us to take everyone along and move forward with the development of everybody. The idea of ‘Humanity first’ decides the direction of our decisions.” He further emphasized that when decisions are made with a focus on humanity, the outcomes are best for everyone.

#WATCH | Georgetown, Guyana: While addressing a Special Session of the Guyanese Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, ” We have never moved forward with the idea of expansionism. We have always stayed away from the idea of resource capturing. I believe whether it is… pic.twitter.com/CqTKXUCm9g — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2024

“Both countries have shown that democracy is not just a system but is etched in our DNA, vision, conduct, and behavior,” PM Modi said while reiterating how both India and Guyana had shared commitment to democratic principles.

Historic Visit

PM Modi’s visit marks a major milestone in India-Guyana relations. It is the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the Caribbean nation in over five decades, highlighting the growing diplomatic, cultural, and economic ties between the two countries. The visit also reflects India’s commitment to strengthening relationships with nations in the Caribbean and South American regions.

Some of the key areas he will discuss with officials include trade, energy, and cultural exchanges as part of his diplomatic mission for a cooperative Guyanese official interaction.

