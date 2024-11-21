Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

India-Guyana Relations Rooted In Soil, Sweat, Diligence: PM Modi Tells Guyanese Parliament

PM Modi addresses Guyanese Parliament, highlighting 180 years of India-Guyana ties, emphasizing democracy, humanity, and mutual growth in his historic visit as first Indian PM in 50 years.

India-Guyana Relations Rooted In Soil, Sweat, Diligence: PM Modi Tells Guyanese Parliament

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday made history by becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to address Guyanese Parliament. He celebrated the deep and enduring relationship between India and Guyana and underscored mutual ties built on over 180 years of shared history and cooperation.

The prime minister referred to this unique bond between the two nations, describing it as made of “soil, sweat, and diligence.” He recalled the first arrival of an Indian in Guyana nearly 180 years ago, marking the beginning of a deep connection that has flourished over generations.

Historical Ties Between India And Guyana

“The relation of India and Guyana is very deep, it is the relation of soil, sweat and diligence,” PM Modi stated while he highlighted historical importance of the Indian Diaspora in Guyana. “Around 180 years ago, an Indian came to Guyana, and since then, both in happiness and sadness, India and Guyana’s relation has been filled with intimacy,” he added emphasizing the exemplary friendship between the two countries.

The speech was a part of his three-nation tour. He also stopped by in Brazil and Nigeria, besides Guyana. His visit here is significant in that he becomes the first Indian prime minister to visit the South American nation in over 50 years.
Democracy and Humanity: The Way Ahead

During the session, Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the importance of democratic values and human-centered decision-making in today’s world. Here, he stressed that in the current global scenario, the best way forward is rooted in the ideals of “Democracy first and Humanity first.”

He elaborated on the significance of democracy in ensuring inclusive development: “The idea of ‘Democracy first’ teaches us to take everyone along and move forward with the development of everybody. The idea of ‘Humanity first’ decides the direction of our decisions.” He further emphasized that when decisions are made with a focus on humanity, the outcomes are best for everyone.

“Both countries have shown that democracy is not just a system but is etched in our DNA, vision, conduct, and behavior,” PM Modi said while reiterating how both India and Guyana had shared commitment to democratic principles.

Historic Visit

PM Modi’s visit marks a major milestone in India-Guyana relations. It is the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the Caribbean nation in over five decades, highlighting the growing diplomatic, cultural, and economic ties between the two countries. The visit also reflects India’s commitment to strengthening relationships with nations in the Caribbean and South American regions.

Some of the key areas he will discuss with officials include trade, energy, and cultural exchanges as part of his diplomatic mission for a cooperative Guyanese official interaction.

MUST READ | Meet 17-Year-Old Prodigy Who Became Youngest To Pass California Bar Exam

Filed under

Guyana Modi In Guyana Narendra Modi World news
Advertisement

Also Read

Viral Video: Woman Asks Other Woman To Speak In Hindi, Says ‘You Are Not In Bangladesh’

Viral Video: Woman Asks Other Woman To Speak In Hindi, Says ‘You Are Not In...

Medical Practitioners Are Demanding Public Apology From Rahul Gandhi, But Why

Medical Practitioners Are Demanding Public Apology From Rahul Gandhi, But Why

Matt Gaetz Withdraws As Trump’s Pick For Attorney General

Matt Gaetz Withdraws As Trump’s Pick For Attorney General

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: All You Need To Know About IRCTC’s Tent City In Prayagraj

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: All You Need To Know About IRCTC’s Tent City In Prayagraj

Virender Sehwag’s Son Aaryavir Slams Quick 200 For Delhi

Virender Sehwag’s Son Aaryavir Slams Quick 200 For Delhi

Entertainment

What Happened To JonBenét Ramsey 28 Years Ago? Dad John Bennett Ramsey Speaks Out Ahead Of Docseries

What Happened To JonBenét Ramsey 28 Years Ago? Dad John Bennett Ramsey Speaks Out Ahead

10 Times When The Simpsons Predictions Got Wrong

10 Times When The Simpsons Predictions Got Wrong

Alien: Earth: Prequel To Ridley Scott’s 1979 Alien NOW Has A Release Date- Check Here

Alien: Earth: Prequel To Ridley Scott’s 1979 Alien NOW Has A Release Date- Check Here

Harry Potter Casting: HBO Backs J.K. Rowling Despite Controversial Remarks On Transgenders; ‘Has the Right to Express Her Personal Views’

Harry Potter Casting: HBO Backs J.K. Rowling Despite Controversial Remarks On Transgenders; ‘Has the Right

‘The Sabarmati Report’ Film Declared Tax Free In Uttar Pradesh

‘The Sabarmati Report’ Film Declared Tax Free In Uttar Pradesh

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox