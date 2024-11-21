Meet 17-Year-Old Prodigy Who Became Youngest To Pass California Bar Exam

Sophia Park, at 17, becomes the youngest to pass the California Bar Exam. A legal prodigy, she completed law school by 13 and aims to serve as a prosecutor by age 18.

Sophia Park defies conventions as a 17-year-old to earn the distinction of becoming the youngest person ever to pass the California State Bar Exam, gaining her right to practice in this state. This remarkable achievement breaks the earlier record of her brother Peter Park by three months.

On November 8, 2024, Sophia received the life-altering good news of having cleared the California bar exam, which is well known for its toughness. While more than 8,000 candidates appeared for the examination in July, the pass percentage was less than 54%. This really makes her success significant. Sophia was only 17 years and 8 months when she appeared for the exam and upset her brother, who had recorded the feat at 17 years and 11 months.

I am very happy and excited,” Sophia said in a family-uploaded YouTube video that celebrated the milestone.

Condensed Academic Experience

But that path to such achievement is nothing but extraordinary. Sophia completed high school, college, and law school within four years through an accelerated online education program. She started out going to law school at the age of 13 when she began in 2020. Sophia juggled the rigor of the studies with her junior high at Oxford Academy in Cypress, California. By 2022, she had cleared the California High School Proficiency Exam (CHSPE) to complete her high school education.

In 2024, Sophia graduated from Northwestern California University School of Law. Her path took advantage of a California law that enabled students to circumvent classical undergraduate prerequisites by passing College-Level Proficiency Exams (CLEP).

Gaining Practical Experience

Sophia refined her legal acumen early by working as an intern for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office while still at 16 years old. Since 2024, she has been a law clerk for the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. Her supervising officer Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward described his pride in her performances as, “Sophia’s amazing achievements speak for themselves, and we could not be prouder as an office family.”

The Next Chapter

Even though Sophia is technically qualified, it’s actually upon reaching 18 years in March 2025 that she will start officially practicing as a lawyer when she is sworn in as a licensed attorney. Upon becoming a qualified lawyer, she intends to continue the family legacy by becoming a state prosecutor in Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

“I will work in one role to make sure justice is served and that victims get justice, as well,” Sophia said, outlining her commitment to justice and public service.

