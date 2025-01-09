Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

India Invites Pakistan, Bangladesh To ‘Undivided India’ Seminar, Pakistan Confirms Participation

Invitations have been sent to countries that were once part of undivided India, such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Nepal.

India Invites Pakistan, Bangladesh To ‘Undivided India’ Seminar, Pakistan Confirms Participation

India is set to celebrate a common heritage shared by the Indian subcontinent, as it extends an invitation to Pakistan, Bangladesh, and other neighboring countries for the first seminar on the occasion of 150 years of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Themed on the “Undivided India,” the seminar seeks to erase political barriers, going by history shared between them.

Invitations to neighbours

Invitations have been sent to countries that were once part of undivided India, such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. In addition, officials from the Middle East, Central Asia, and Southwest Asia have also been invited.

Pakistan has already confirmed its participation, while a response from Bangladesh is awaited. Should Dhaka accept, the event would symbolize a momentous step toward regional collaboration.

“We wanted representatives of all the nations which had made up the undivided India then, while founding IMD to share this experience on this 150th birthday,” says a top official of the organisation.

What is the Centenary Milestone?

Founded on January 15, 1875, the IMD was established in the wake of a devastating cyclone in Calcutta in 1864 and consecutive monsoon failures in 1866 and 1871 that caused widespread famines in Bengal.

Recognizing the urgent need for meteorological data collection and analysis, the British Raj created a centralized organization for weather observations, which has since evolved into one of Asia’s leading weather forecasting agencies.

The department was first located in Calcutta, then shifted to Shimla in 1905, Pune in 1928, and finally New Delhi in 1944. Through the decades, the IMD has produced considerable change in weather forecasting, communication, and technological development.

It was one of the earliest establishments in the world to introduce message-switching computers for global data exchange and early electronic computers for climate research. The IMD also co-launched the INSAT geostationary satellite for real-time weather forecasting and cyclone warning, with ISRO.

Commemorative Initiatives

To make the celebrations memorable, the Ministry of Finance has cleared a special commemorative coin worth Rs 150. The Ministry of Home Affairs has also agreed to an IMD tableau to be taken out on the Republic Day parade, to commemorate the legacy of the institution in weather sciences.

Other events, including marathons, exhibitions, workshops, and olympiads, are planned to highlight IMD’s journey and its contributions to science and society.

With Pakistan’s confirmation and potential participation from Bangladesh, the seminar is poised to set a precedent for regional camaraderie while celebrating 150 years of IMD’s contributions to weather science and innovation.

ALSO READ: Why Is Taiwan Considering To Allow Foreigners To Join Its Military

Filed under

Bangladesh India Meteorological Department Pakistan Undivided India Seminar

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

What Does Powerful Passport Mean? Singapore Tops The Passport Index, India Weakens

What Does Powerful Passport Mean? Singapore Tops The Passport Index, India Weakens

Bengaluru: Kempegowda International Airport Crosses 40 Million Passengers In Record-Breaking 2024

Bengaluru: Kempegowda International Airport Crosses 40 Million Passengers In Record-Breaking 2024

Did Illegal Bangladeshi Infiltrators Vote In Indian Elections?

Did Illegal Bangladeshi Infiltrators Vote In Indian Elections?

Is Lisa Kudrow ‘Breaking Up’ With Husband Michel Stern? Her ‘Not A Romance’ Comment Sparks Speculations

Is Lisa Kudrow ‘Breaking Up’ With Husband Michel Stern? Her ‘Not A Romance’ Comment Sparks...

Race To Deliver In 15 Minutes: Swiggy, Zomato Lock Horns To Win The Quick Commerce Battle

Race To Deliver In 15 Minutes: Swiggy, Zomato Lock Horns To Win The Quick Commerce...

Entertainment

Is Lisa Kudrow ‘Breaking Up’ With Husband Michel Stern? Her ‘Not A Romance’ Comment Sparks Speculations

Is Lisa Kudrow ‘Breaking Up’ With Husband Michel Stern? Her ‘Not A Romance’ Comment Sparks

Is Vishal Krishna Reddy Suffering From A Nerve-Related Issue? Actor Was Admitted To Apollo Hospital

Is Vishal Krishna Reddy Suffering From A Nerve-Related Issue? Actor Was Admitted To Apollo Hospital

Watch The Roshans Trailer: Uncover The Story Behind Hrithik’s Surname Change From Nagrath To Roshan

Watch The Roshans Trailer: Uncover The Story Behind Hrithik’s Surname Change From Nagrath To Roshan

GV Prakash’s ‘Kingston’ Teaser Released – Watch The Thrills Of A Sea Fantasy Like Never Before!

GV Prakash’s ‘Kingston’ Teaser Released – Watch The Thrills Of A Sea Fantasy Like Never

Joju George’s ‘Pani’ To Premiere On Sony LIV From January 16

Joju George’s ‘Pani’ To Premiere On Sony LIV From January 16

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox