Why Is Taiwan Considering To Allow Foreigners To Join Its Military

Taiwan is considering allowing foreigners to join its military due to a manpower shortage and rising threats from China. The idea of a foreign legion could help strengthen Taiwan’s defenses, but it raises challenges around training, loyalty, and legal changes.

The proposal is still being discussed but is not yet at an advanced stage. This proposal has sparked debate among lawmakers, security experts, and citizens at large, raising questions about Taiwan’s strategic defense priorities. Let’s explore why this idea is being considered and what it could mean for Taiwan’s military future.

Taiwan Faces Military Shortage Amid Growing Threats From China

The Taiwanese military has faced a worrying dearth of personnel for some time now, an issue that is gaining greater importance because of China’s increasing military pressure on the country. Currently, Taiwan’s armed forces operate at 80% capacity, reports Radio Free Asia.

This represents a drastic fall from the 89% strength level that existed in 2020. The dearth of soldiers has alerted many to the island’s failure to effectively defend itself, especially in the light of China’s growing military and its historical claim over Taiwan.

The concept of hiring foreign fighters to join the ranks of the military is viewed as one way of addressing this problem. Some lawmakers and security experts have suggested that a “foreign legion” could be established to fill the manpower gap, in which foreign nationals could join the ranks of Taiwan in exchange for citizenship or other benefits.

The proposal, which is still at the discussion stage, would be modeled after similar models used by countries such as the United States, where foreign nationals can enlist and eventually gain citizenship after serving in the military.

Contributing Factors In Taiwan’s Military Shortage

There are several main factors that contribute to Taiwan’s dwindling number of military personnel. The foremost reason is that Taiwan has a low birth rate, which is the slowest in Asia except for South Korea. Due to the continuously shrinking population on the island, fewer young males are available for enlistment in the military to fill the manpower deficit.

Moreover, the attractive salaries and benefits in the civilian sector have caused military service to become unpopular among the youth. Outside of the armed forces, more lucrative jobs and career prospects have seen many eager prospects shun the military for a civilian career.

Taiwan’s military was based on volunteer personnel, and at the beginning of the 2000s, the Taiwanese army transformed into an all-volunteer force by making the duration of mandatory service reduce from two years to only four months by 2013.

However, due to rising military pressure from China and the growing dearth of eligible recruits, Taiwan has reintroduced the one-year mandatory conscription in 2024. Although overall enrollment will increase, the experts argue that this measure does very little to fill the vacuum in critical combat units, which require special training and skill.

Escalating Chinese Military Pressure

The threat posed by China is also growing in Taiwan, which China considers its territory. Beijing has often warned of the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control, using military incursions and pressure on international organizations to isolate Taiwan. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army has over 2 million active-duty soldiers and 500,000 reservists, making Taiwan’s military of just 169,000 active personnel and 1.66 million reservists look quite small.

Taiwan has had to deal with the regular incursions of Chinese warships and military aircraft, which have heightened the state of alertness across the island. Just recently, Taiwan’s coastguard intercepted a Chinese vessel suspected of damaging an internet cable in waters off the northeast of the island, further escalating tensions.

Foreign Workers In Taiwan

According to official statistics, Taiwan hosts about 750,000 foreign workers, most of whom have spent years working there and may wish to remain there for long-term employment. According to some analysts, foreign workers, especially those who have lived in Taiwan for years, might be a pool of willing recruits if the military opens its doors to them. Countries such as Vietnam, with nationals working in significant numbers in Taiwan, might provide a potential pool of recruits.

As a case in point, a migrant worker from Vietnam interviewed by Radio Free Asia has expressed a desire to fight for Taiwan if they are paid right, and shows that there are foreign nationals willing to serve for Taiwan’s military purposes. In this respect, Taiwan has much potential to explore its huge pool of foreign workers in bolstering the military.

Although the idea of accepting foreigner recruitment into the Taiwanese military has yet to be legalized, it is apparent that Taiwan faces serious challenges in maintaining its military power and readiness. All these factors – a low birth rate, competition with the private sector, and increased military force from China – have forced Taiwan to look for some unconventional means.

