India Takes Key Diplomatic Role in Russo-Ukrainian Peace Efforts Following NSA Doval’s Meeting with Putin

India is making concerted efforts to play a significant role in advancing peace between Russia and Ukraine. This follows a high-profile meeting last week between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg. Although the details of their discussion remain largely confidential, sources indicate that India has been actively facilitating communication between Moscow and Kyiv, with the hope of progressing toward a peaceful resolution. Washington is also informed about these diplomatic activities.

Past Engagements and Statements

To provide context, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with President Putin near Moscow on July 8. This meeting was positively received, as reflected in the joint statement which underscored the value of ongoing security dialogues between the two nations. It emphasized regular interactions to foster better strategic coordination on both bilateral and global issues.

The statement noted, “India and Russia, as major powers, will continue to strive for global peace and stability in a multipolar world.”

Following this, Modi visited Kyiv, where he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The joint statement from that meeting reiterated the need for genuine engagement among all parties involved to develop widely acceptable solutions that would expedite the restoration of peace. Modi reiterated India’s readiness to contribute in any possible way to facilitate a swift return to peace.

Consultations and Coordination

Modi’s visits were preceded by consultations among officials and ministers from India, Russia, and Ukraine. NSA Ajit Doval, who attended both the Modi-Putin and Modi-Zelenskyy meetings, played a key role. In his recent briefing to Putin, Doval mentioned that Modi had specifically asked him to personally update Putin on the discussions, which were held in a closed format with limited participants.

Future Developments

While the precise content of the communications remains undisclosed, Modi is expected to brief President Biden during his upcoming visit to the United States. This briefing will likely cover the discussions, any peace proposals that were considered, and potential next steps.

Strategic Dynamics

As China also engages in peace negotiations, there may be concerns about its growing influence as a peacemaker. India, by contrast, may offer a more acceptable alternative in diplomatic circles, avoiding the complexities associated with mediation roles. India’s approach has been to use its diplomatic channels to relay messages and emphasize that the resolution of the conflict ultimately rests with the warring parties themselves.

