Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Indian-Origin Man Kills Mother, Attempts To Bury Her In Garden, Sentenced To Life In UK

A man of Indian origin in the UK has been given life imprisonment for killing his 76-year-old mother following a dispute over their family home. Sindeep Singh, 48, attacked Bhajan Kaur, attempted to bury her body in the garden, and must serve at least 31 years in jail.

Indian-Origin Man Kills Mother, Attempts To Bury Her In Garden, Sentenced To Life In UK

A 48-year-old British-Indian man, Sindeep Singh, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of his 76-year-old mother, Bhajan Kaur, at their family home in Leicester, UK. Singh, who was embroiled in a dispute over the family property, attacked Kaur fatally, believing the home had been left to him by his late father. Leicester Crown Court delivered its verdict on December 16, stating that Singh must spend at least 31 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.

The horrific incident was brought to light on the evening of May 13, when worried relatives, unable to reach Kaur, visited her residence. They found her body with severe injuries to her head and face. A 999 call alerted the police, who further found chilling evidence: a freshly dug hole in the garden meant for concealing the body.

Leicestershire Police reported that Singh had cleaned the house properly and used disinfectants in an attempt to hide his tracks. Investigators stated that Singh intended to bury his mother before being confronted by family members.

History Of Troubled Relationships

The tragic incidence occurred after there were strong warning signs regarding Singh’s conduct. Kaur has also lodged a complaint that her son has been wielding power and coercive control over the respondent. Singh was, however arrested on these charges but put under bail with inquiries.

On the day of the murder, CCTV footage showed Singh entering the house after Kaur allowed him in. Later, he was seen purchasing a spade and sack barrow from a local store, indicating premeditation.

Singh’s crime was interrupted by relatives who arrived unexpectedly and found the crime scene. He tried to run away but was caught nearby. At first, Singh gave false information to the officers and denied any involvement, but further investigation revealed the full extent of his crime.

Because Kaur and Singh had been in contact with the police prior to this incident, the Independent Office for Police Conduct decided to refer the case. The Independent Office for Police Conduct undertook an independent investigation and found that two officers made individual learning recommendations on the handling of the case.

What Did Police Say?

Leicestershire Police Deputy Chief Constable, Detective Inspector Jenni Heggs, speaking on the decision made concluded, “This was a brutal and premeditated attack on a vulnerable woman. There was no indication of Singh showing remorse by the depths he went in order to cover up his crime, and justice is served.

Sindhip Singh’s minimum term of 31 years brings some closure to this harrowing case that has touched the hearts of family members and the community. She will spend much of her life behind bars for murdering her mother, which left that scar on people close to her.

