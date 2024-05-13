Indian Spice Giant MDH Faces Scrutiny Over Alleged Contamination, with 14.5% of US Shipments Rejected

MDH finds itself under the microscope following allegations of contamination in some of its products. A Reuters analysis of US regulatory data on thre renowned Indian spice brand with a rich heritage spanning over a century, reveals that since 2021, an average of 14.5% of MDH’s shipments to the United States have been rejected due to the presence of bacteria.

Recent updates have further heightened concerns over the safety of MDH’s products, with Hong Kong suspending sales of three MDH spice blends in the previous month, along with one from another Indian company, Everest. The suspension came amidst fears of high levels of ethylene oxide, a cancer-causing pesticide, detected in the spices.

While MDH asserts the safety of its products, emphasizing its non-use of ethylene oxide throughout the production process, authorities in the United States, Australia, and India have launched investigations into the matter. Both MDH and Everest, renowned brands in India and globally, are facing scrutiny amid growing apprehensions regarding spice safety.

India, as the world’s largest spice producer, consumer, and exporter, plays a pivotal role in the global spice market. The domestic market alone was valued at $10.44 billion in 2022, with exports reaching $4 billion during the 2022-23 period, as per estimates by Zion Market Research and the Spices Board.

Prior to the recent controversies, MDH faced rejection of its products in the United States due to salmonella contamination, a bacteria known to cause gastrointestinal illness. Between October 2023 and May 3 of the ongoing fiscal year, approximately 20% of MDH’s shipments to the US were rejected due to failed salmonella checks, according to US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) data.

The rejection trend extends over previous fiscal years, with around 15% of MDH’s shipments in 2022-23 and 8.19% in 2021-22 being rejected, primarily due to salmonella contamination. Everest, in comparison, experienced fewer rejections in the US, with just one shipment out of 450 rejected in the ongoing fiscal year for salmonella.

Both MDH and Everest have emphasized the safety of their products in response to queries regarding the FDA data. MDH spokesperson stated their products’ safety, while Everest highlighted its exceptional rejection rate of less than 1% for US shipments in fiscal 2023-2024.

Despite assurances from the companies, concerns linger as regulatory bodies like the US FDA and the Spices Board continue their investigations. The Board’s inspections of MDH and Everest facilities for compliance with quality standards are ongoing, with results yet to be disclosed.

MDH and Everest, as stalwarts in India’s spice industry for decades, have enjoyed widespread popularity, with their products being staples in households and restaurants alike. However, recent controversies underscore the imperative for rigorous quality control measures to ensure consumer safety and uphold the reputation of India’s spice exports in the global market.

