Indonesian President Cancels Pakistan Visit, After India’s Concern Over Clubbing Delhi-Islamabad Visit

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will not visit Pakistan following his trip to India for the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, according to Indian sources.

Subianto, who has been invited as the chief guest for India’s grand annual parade, will travel to Malaysia instead. This development comes amid speculation that India expressed formal displeasure over Indonesia’s plans to combine visits to New Delhi and Islamabad.

India’s Stance on “De-Hyphenation” Policy

India has consistently sought to “de-hyphenate” its relations with Pakistan, lobbying foreign leaders to avoid pairing visits to New Delhi with Islamabad.

This policy appears to be a continuation of concerns stemming from past instances, such as when then-Indonesian President Joko Widodo traveled directly from India to Pakistan after attending the Republic Day celebrations in 2018.

Indian officials have reportedly communicated their reservations to Jakarta, signaling discontent over the potential linkage of Subianto’s presence in India with a subsequent visit to Pakistan.

Pakistan Visit Deferred Amid Defence Talks with India

Earlier reports from Pakistani media suggested that Subianto was expected to visit Islamabad on January 26, following his New Delhi visit. However, with no official confirmation from either side, the itinerary now omits Pakistan.

Indonesia’s shift in focus to Malaysia instead aligns with India’s apparent preference and ongoing defence negotiations between Jakarta and New Delhi.

Among the key items under discussion is Indonesia’s interest in purchasing BrahMos supersonic missiles, jointly developed by India and Russia.

Indonesia has requested a $450 million loan from India to facilitate the deal, underscoring financial constraints at home due to increased spending on social sector projects.

Strengthening India-Indonesia Defence Ties

The BrahMos missile deal has been a recurring topic in bilateral defence discussions, particularly since Subianto’s tenure as defence minister in 2020. Although financial constraints prevented an earlier agreement, Indonesia’s renewed interest indicates its intent to modernize its military capabilities.

The move follows similar acquisitions by the Philippines and Vietnam, with Indonesia poised to become the third Southeast Asian country to procure the missiles.

Additionally, Jakarta may seek India’s assistance in maintaining its Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets, a necessity given the challenges faced due to Russia’s involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

The Indonesian Air Force operates a fleet of Su-27, Su-30MKK/MK2, and Su-30MKI aircraft, and New Delhi’s expertise could provide a valuable support system.

Beyond the BrahMos deal, India has positioned itself as a key partner in Southeast Asia, leveraging its expertise in defence manufacturing and maintenance.

For Indonesia, modernizing its defence infrastructure is critical given its extensive coastline and strategic location along key maritime routes.

Subianto, a former general with a focus on strengthening Indonesia’s military, appears keen to deepen ties with India, which has emerged as a reliable partner in the region.

