Iran Declares National Mourning After Death of Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah in Israeli Airstrike

Sunday, September 29, 2024
Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, announced a five-day period of national mourning on Saturday in response to the confirmed death of Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, following an Israeli airstrike.

Khamenei Offers Condolences for ‘Martyrdom’ of Nasrallah

In a statement released by Iran’s official IRNA news agency, Khamenei expressed his sorrow over the loss, stating, “I extend my heartfelt condolences on the martyrdom of the great Nasrallah and his fallen companions. The Islamic Republic of Iran will observe five days of public mourning in their honor.”

More details awaited.

