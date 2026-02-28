LIVE TV
Home > World > Iran-Israel War: ‘I Love Trump!’ Iranian Teens Cheer With Smiling Faces as US-Israeli Strikes Hit Islamic Regime Bases | Watch Viral Video

Amid the chaos, a viral video has captured Iranian teenagers cheering and shouting “I love Trump!”, a rare public expression of support for the US amid the upheaval, highlighting the intense public reactin to the latest chapter in this rapidly unfolding crisi.

‘I Love Trump!’ Iranian Teens Cheer With Smiling Faces as US-Israeli Strikes Hit Islamic Regime Bases. Photos: X
‘I Love Trump!’ Iranian Teens Cheer With Smiling Faces as US-Israeli Strikes Hit Islamic Regime Bases. Photos: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: February 28, 2026 16:00:15 IST

As the Iran-Israel war escalated into a full-blown conflict on Saturday, a dramatic scene emerged amid joint military strikes by the United States and Israel on multiple targets across Iran, including key government and military installations. An explosion rocked Tehran and other cities, prompting urgent airspace closures and emergency alerts as the region teeters on the brink of wider war. 

Amid the chaos, a viral video has captured Iranian teenagers cheering and shouting “I love Trump!”, a rare public expression of support for the US amid the upheaval, highlighting the intense public reaction to the latest chapter in this rapidly unfolding crisis.

Israel Halts Public Activities After Pre-Emptive Strike on Iran

Following Israel’s pre-emptive strike on Iran, the military imposed a ban on educational institutions, public gathering and most workplaces, while allowing essential services to continue operating. 

The latest action comes just months after Israel and Iran fought a 12-day aerial battle in June, one of their most direct confrontations in years. The renewed escalation also follows repeated warnings from both Israel and the United States that military operations could resume if Iran pressed ahead with its nuclear and ballistic missile development. 

Missile Exchanges Push Region Toward Wider War

Following coordinated US-Israel strikes on Iranian targets, Iran launched a large-scale missile barrage at Israel. Israeli air defence systems were activated nationwide, intercepting several incoming projectiles, while authorities declared a state of emergency.

President Trump defended the strikes as necessary to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, stating that Tehran “can never have a nuclear weapon.” He also acknowledged that US casualties remain a possibility if the conflict intensifies.

Airspace closures in Iran and Israel, disruptions to commercial aviation, and heightened security alerts at American embassies across the Gulf underscore the seriousness of the unfolding crisis.

US-Iran Nuclear Talks Strain as Military Tensions Escalate

The US. military did not immediately respond to requests for comment following the strike. Earlier this month, President Donald Trump cautioned that “really bad things” could unfold if Tehran failed to reach an agreement over its nuclear programme. The latest attack comes amid a noticeable build-up of military forces across the oil-rich Middle East. 

Washington and Tehran had held a third round of negotiations in Switzerland on Thursday in an effort to break

