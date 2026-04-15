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Home > World News > Iran Nuclear Deal: JD Vance Says ‘Iran Cannot Have Nuclear Weapon’, Reveals Trump’s Big ‘Grand Bargain’ Plan

Iran Nuclear Deal: JD Vance Says ‘Iran Cannot Have Nuclear Weapon’, Reveals Trump’s Big ‘Grand Bargain’ Plan

JD Vance says, President Donald Trump has clearly stated that Iran should not have nuclear weapons, and his government is taking steps to impose the policy.

JD Vance says, President Donald Trump has clearly stated that Iran should not have nuclear weapons, and his government is taking steps to impose the policy. Photo: ANI
JD Vance says, President Donald Trump has clearly stated that Iran should not have nuclear weapons, and his government is taking steps to impose the policy. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 15, 2026 12:21:31 IST

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Iran Nuclear Deal: JD Vance Says ‘Iran Cannot Have Nuclear Weapon’, Reveals Trump’s Big ‘Grand Bargain’ Plan

According to the US Vice President JD Vance, President Donald Trump has clearly said that Iran should not have nuclear weapons, and his government is taking steps to make sure this policy is imposed.

Speaking at a Turning Point USA tour event at the University of Georgia, Vance said ongoing talks between the US and Iran have shown progress but stressed that Trump is aiming for a broader agreement.

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What JD Vance Says On Iran’s Nuclear Plan?

He said, “The President set a policy: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and right now we are negotiating to make sure that very thing happens. And here’s you know what’s interesting about this is that we have this ceasefire that’s in place, I think it’s six or seven days old. Right now this ceasefire is holding and what what you’re seeing is the President wants to make he doesn’t want to make like a small deal. He wants to make the grand bargain,” he said.

Vance said the US is offering Iran a path to normal economic engagement, provided it changes its conduct.

A Path Towards Economic Normalisation: JD Vance On Trump’s Offer To Iran

“And what he’s basically offering to Iran is very simple and frankly it’s something that no president has had the ability to offer. He said that if you’re willing to act like a normal country, we’re willing to treat you economically like a normal country. He doesn’t want a small deal. And that’s one of the reasons why one I’d say in in Pakistan we made a ton of progress but the reason why the deal is not yet done is because the President he really wants a deal where Iran doesn’t have a nuclear weapon, Iran is not state-sponsoring terrorism but also the people of Iran can thrive and prosper and join the world economy in a way they haven’t been in my entire life,” he said.

“And that’s the kind of Trumpian grand bargain that the President has put on the table. Man we’re going to keep on negotiating and try to make it happen because it would be great for the world, it’d be great for our country, it’d be great for everybody so I’m going to keep on fighting to make it happen,” Vance added.

The remarks came as Trump said on Tuesday (local time) that he is not considering extending the ongoing two-week ceasefire with Iran, but indicated that a negotiated settlement remains the preferred way to end tensions in West Asia.

Speaking to ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl, Trump said he does not believe extending the ceasefire will be necessary.

“President Trump told me today he isn’t thinking about extending the ceasefire. He doesn’t think it will be necessary,” Karl wrote in a post. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read:  ‘My Indian In-Laws Enriched America’: JD Vance Praises Usha Vance’s Family, Flags ‘Fraud’ In H-1B Visa System

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Iran Nuclear Deal: JD Vance Says ‘Iran Cannot Have Nuclear Weapon’, Reveals Trump’s Big ‘Grand Bargain’ Plan
Iran Nuclear Deal: JD Vance Says ‘Iran Cannot Have Nuclear Weapon’, Reveals Trump’s Big ‘Grand Bargain’ Plan
Iran Nuclear Deal: JD Vance Says ‘Iran Cannot Have Nuclear Weapon’, Reveals Trump’s Big ‘Grand Bargain’ Plan
Iran Nuclear Deal: JD Vance Says ‘Iran Cannot Have Nuclear Weapon’, Reveals Trump’s Big ‘Grand Bargain’ Plan

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