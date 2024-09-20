Ireland Commemorates 75 Years of Diplomatic Relations With India, Announces Cultural Collaboration

Recently, the Irish Embassy in New Delhi is celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations between Ireland and India by announcing an exciting cultural collaboration for Kolkata's iconic Durga Puja festival.

Recently, the Irish Embassy in New Delhi is celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations between Ireland and India by announcing an exciting cultural collaboration for Kolkata’s iconic Durga Puja festival. Irish and Indian artists will work together to create a stunning pandal at Behala Nutan Dal.

Reflecting on the strong ties between the two nations, Ireland’s Ambassador to India, Kevin Kelly, stated, “Ireland and India share a robust and evolving partnership that goes beyond diplomatic relations. Our peoples are connected through education, culture, and shared values. As we celebrate 75 years of friendship, we are dedicated to further strengthening these ties, particularly as both countries explore new avenues in trade, technology, and culture.”

Further, the embassy also highlighted the collaboration with the renowned Irish cultural group Macnas from Galway, which will join forces with Kolkata’s Behala Nutan Dal.

Together, they will craft a magnificent Durga Puja pandal that honors both the Hindu goddess Durga and the Celtic goddess Danu.

Moreover, Ambassador Kelly also noted “Durga Puja in Kolkata is one of the most breathtaking festivals I have ever experienced. The energy, creativity, and sense of community are unmatched. We are excited to see Irish artists collaborating with their Indian counterparts to celebrate our shared cultural values, making it a highlight of our 75th anniversary celebrations.”

Meanwhile, Ireland and West Bengal have maintained cultural ties for over a century, with Kolkata hosting numerous Irish schools.

Notably, the city is also a birthplace of India’s illustrious literary figure and Nobel Prize winner Rabindranath Tagore, who had a close relationship with Ireland’s esteemed poet William Butler Yeats. Yeats wrote the foreword for the first English translation of Tagore’s “Gitanjali.”

(With Inputs From ANI)