Ireland’s PM Harris Targets Housing, Immigration, And U.S. Trade Concerns In Election Campaign

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris has officially kicked off the campaign for the upcoming general election, aiming to retain his coalition government’s lead in the polls.

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris has officially kicked off the campaign for the upcoming general election, aiming to retain his coalition government’s lead in the polls. As he hopes to maintain momentum after a significant budget announcement, Harris is setting his sights on securing a new mandate from voters on November 29.

Harris Calls for a New Mandate

With his coalition, led by his party Fine Gael, facing increasing competition from the opposition, Harris emphasized that the time was right for the Irish people to decide on their government’s future. “The time is now right to ask the Irish people to give a new mandate,” Harris told reporters in front of his office earlier this week.

Although Harris had until March to call the election, his campaign has been gaining steam since the announcement of a 10.5-billion-euro budget aimed at providing direct financial relief to voters. The measures started reaching citizens this month, further solidifying Harris’ position heading into the election.

Following his remarks, Harris proceeded to the President’s residence to formally request the dissolution of parliament, marking the official start of the election race.

Sinn Féin’s Decline and Changing Election Landscape

Just a year ago, Sinn Féin was seen as a serious contender to block Harris’ bid for a fourth consecutive term, with many predicting the left-wing party could secure a historic victory. However, its support has plummeted in recent months, largely due to internal controversies and struggles with voter confidence.

Polling data reflects this dramatic shift. Sinn Féin’s support, which stood at 35% a year ago, has now dropped to 18.5%, according to the latest Irish Polling Indicator. Fine Gael is currently leading at 24.5%, with their main coalition partner Fianna Fáil securing 21.5%.

Housing and Immigration: Key Issues in the Election Campaign

Harris has already outlined his vision for the campaign, focusing on the pressing issues that are top of mind for Irish voters, particularly housing and immigration. The Prime Minister emphasized that the next government must be able to “credibly” address the housing crisis while maintaining a fair yet firm stance on immigration policy.

However, Harris’ leadership will also need to navigate a potentially turbulent economic future. He has expressed concern over the potential financial fallout from Donald Trump’s election as U.S. President, which could have a significant impact on Ireland’s finances, especially in terms of trade relations and investment.

“Our discussion in the weeks ahead does need to broaden,” Harris said. “Up until now it’s been about how you’re going to spend the money available to government. Dependent on being able to spend that money is being able to generate it, keep jobs, keep investment and show leadership at an EU level.”

Sinn Féin’s Defiant Campaign

Despite the decline in support, Sinn Féin is not conceding defeat. Party leader Mary Lou McDonald has insisted that the party will not be written off, as it looks to shift the focus back to key voter concerns such as unaffordable housing and strained public services.

“Simon Harris and (Fianna Fáil leader) Micheál Martin believe that they have it all sewn up. I think the people of Ireland will have something to say about that,” McDonald asserted, signaling that Sinn Féin still plans to play a pivotal role in the election race.

Polling Overview

Recent polling data shows a shift in the Irish political landscape. The Fine Gael-led coalition remains in the lead with 24.5%, while Fianna Fáil holds 21.5%. Sinn Féin, which dominated the polls just one year ago, now sits at 18.5%. Despite its setbacks, Sinn Féin is poised to capitalize on voter frustration over the housing crisis and public service challenges in the coming weeks.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk Joins Trump’s Call With Zelenskyy In A Sign Of His Possible Role