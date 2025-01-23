Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 24, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin Vows To Shield The Nation During Serious Threats

Ireland's new Prime Minister Micheál Martin vows to protect the nation amidst threats from Trump, emphasizing the importance of strengthening key international relationships.

Advertisement
Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin Vows To Shield The Nation During Serious Threats

Ireland’s newly appointed Prime Minister, Micheál Martin, has pledged to safeguard the nation’s interests during a time of significant threat, following recent comments by former US President Donald Trump. Trump had threatened to eliminate Ireland’s tax advantages and repatriate American jobs, prompting Martin to emphasize the importance of protecting Ireland’s economic strength and addressing critical social needs.

In his first address as Prime Minister, Martin cited Patrick Pearse, one of the founding fathers of the Irish Republic, stating, “Every generation has its task. For us today, for this generation of political leaders, the task is to protect Ireland’s strength at a moment of real threat, while also addressing critical social needs. By any reasonable measure, this is a challenging moment in world history.”

Martin highlighted the necessity for Ireland to remain competitive in the global economy, stressing that the country could not “expect to stand unaffected on the sidelines” while competing for foreign investment.

Central to Martin’s strategy is the reinforcement of Ireland’s “three essential relationships with Europe, with the US, and with the UK.” This approach aims to bolster Ireland’s position on the international stage and ensure continued economic growth and stability.

In a continuation of the rotating Taoiseach agreement established by his predecessor, Leo Varadkar, Martin will serve as Prime Minister for three years, with Harris set to take over in November 2027. Martin previously held the role of Taoiseach from 2020 to 2022.

Harris, who will become Deputy Prime Minister and take on an expanded foreign affairs role, is expected to launch a diplomatic offensive in Washington to counter any threats from the Trump administration. With over 50% of Ireland’s corporate tax revenue coming from multinational companies, including Apple, Microsoft, Meta, X, and Pfizer, maintaining strong ties with the US is crucial.

Domestically, the new government faces significant challenges, including a chronic housing crisis, health, education, infrastructure, and economic issues. Martin’s return to the role of Taoiseach followed unprecedented drama in the Dáil, with proceedings to elect the Taoiseach suspended multiple times due to protests from opposition TDs.

The controversy centered around a group of seven regional independents and two brothers from Kerry who are supporting Martin’s Fianna Fáil coalition with Fine Gael. The coalition emerged from November’s election one seat short of a majority. Tensions were heightened by the involvement of veteran TD Michael Lowry, a key architect of the coalition pact, who has faced criticism for his past actions.

Despite the drama, the new cabinet contained few surprises. Paschal Donohoe, a seasoned government official and president of the EU’s Eurogroup of finance ministers, is expected to return as finance minister. Helen McEntee, known for her role as Europe minister during the Brexit crisis, is anticipated to become the education minister.

The cabinet is predominantly male, following an election that resulted in the lowest proportion of female parliamentarians in Western Europe, with a 75:25 ratio of men to women.

ALSO READ: Crypto World Reacts With Fury To Trump’s Controversial Meme-Coin

Filed under

Ireland's new Prime Minister Micheál Martin

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Saif Ali Khan Sustained Injuries In 5 Places, Friend Rushed Him To Hospital: Medical Report

Saif Ali Khan Sustained Injuries In 5 Places, Friend Rushed Him To Hospital: Medical Report

Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Order On Birthright Citizenship

Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Order On Birthright Citizenship

Mariano Rivera, Wife Face Lawsuit For Covering Up Sexual Abuse Of A Minor

Mariano Rivera, Wife Face Lawsuit For Covering Up Sexual Abuse Of A Minor

Los Angeles Wildfire Intensifies As High Winds Challenge Firefighters

Los Angeles Wildfire Intensifies As High Winds Challenge Firefighters

Tom Blyth on His ‘Intimate, Really Vivid’ Sex Scenes With Russell Tovey in Upcoming ‘Plainclothes’

Tom Blyth on His ‘Intimate, Really Vivid’ Sex Scenes With Russell Tovey in Upcoming ‘Plainclothes’

Entertainment

Mariano Rivera, Wife Face Lawsuit For Covering Up Sexual Abuse Of A Minor

Mariano Rivera, Wife Face Lawsuit For Covering Up Sexual Abuse Of A Minor

Tom Blyth on His ‘Intimate, Really Vivid’ Sex Scenes With Russell Tovey in Upcoming ‘Plainclothes’

Tom Blyth on His ‘Intimate, Really Vivid’ Sex Scenes With Russell Tovey in Upcoming ‘Plainclothes’

Are Virender Sehwag and Wife Aarti Ahlawat Separated After 20 Years Of Marriage?

Are Virender Sehwag and Wife Aarti Ahlawat Separated After 20 Years Of Marriage?

Barack Obama And Jennifer Aniston Are Dating Or These Are Just Rumours? Here’s What’s Really Going On

Barack Obama And Jennifer Aniston Are Dating Or These Are Just Rumours? Here’s What’s Really

Here Are The Biggest Snubs Of The 2025 Oscar Nominations

Here Are The Biggest Snubs Of The 2025 Oscar Nominations

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox