The signing of these executive orders will occur in multiple locations. Trump’s swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda will mark the start, followed by events at Capital One Arena and concluding at the White House.

President-elect Donald Trump reportedly intends to declare a national emergency at the US-Mexico border shortly after taking the oath of office on Monday, according to the Wall Street Journal. This declaration is expected to be one of at least 50 executive orders Trump plans to sign on his first day as President.

The signing of these executive orders will occur in multiple locations. Trump’s swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda will mark the start, followed by events at Capital One Arena and concluding at the White House. This schedule was confirmed by an individual familiar with the plans.

TikTok Ban in Focus

Among the priorities for Trump’s first day is addressing the impending federal ban on TikTok. The app temporarily suspended its services but resumed operations after Trump assured users in a post on TruthSocial that he would “save TikTok.” Lawmakers are closely monitoring this development for further updates.

Energy Policies to Take Center Stage

Republican leaders were briefed on Sunday about a 35-page energy proposal that is part of the upcoming executive orders. This proposal includes plans to:

Expand drilling in the National Arctic Wildlife Refuge.

Advance pipeline infrastructure projects.

Reverse policies from the Biden administration that emphasized renewable energy investments.

The proposal also aims to simplify permitting processes and promote coal and natural gas projects, reflecting Trump’s goal to shift away from Biden’s climate-focused agenda.

Revisions to Federal Policies and Workforce Regulations

Trump is also expected to target policies implemented during the Biden administration. Key measures reportedly include:

Rolling back diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives in federal agencies.

Revising rules that allowed government employees to work remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Introducing provisions to remove federal employees deemed “insubordinate.”

Draft Orders Ready for Implementation

Reports suggest that copies of draft executive orders have already been distributed to agency heads, signaling the Trump administration’s readiness to act swiftly. The comprehensive list underscores Trump’s intent to implement significant changes immediately after his inauguration.

ALSO READ: How To Buy $Melania? Donald Trump’s Wife’s New Cryptocurrency Affects Husband’s Coin Price By 50%