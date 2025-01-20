Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Is Donald Trump Planning To Declare National Emergency At US-Mexico Border On Day 1 Of Office?

The signing of these executive orders will occur in multiple locations. Trump’s swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda will mark the start, followed by events at Capital One Arena and concluding at the White House.

Is Donald Trump Planning To Declare National Emergency At US-Mexico Border On Day 1 Of Office?

President-elect Donald Trump reportedly intends to declare a national emergency at the US-Mexico border shortly after taking the oath of office on Monday, according to the Wall Street Journal. This declaration is expected to be one of at least 50 executive orders Trump plans to sign on his first day as President.

The signing of these executive orders will occur in multiple locations. Trump’s swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda will mark the start, followed by events at Capital One Arena and concluding at the White House. This schedule was confirmed by an individual familiar with the plans.

TikTok Ban in Focus

Among the priorities for Trump’s first day is addressing the impending federal ban on TikTok. The app temporarily suspended its services but resumed operations after Trump assured users in a post on TruthSocial that he would “save TikTok.” Lawmakers are closely monitoring this development for further updates.

Energy Policies to Take Center Stage

Republican leaders were briefed on Sunday about a 35-page energy proposal that is part of the upcoming executive orders. This proposal includes plans to:

Expand drilling in the National Arctic Wildlife Refuge.

Advance pipeline infrastructure projects.

Reverse policies from the Biden administration that emphasized renewable energy investments.

The proposal also aims to simplify permitting processes and promote coal and natural gas projects, reflecting Trump’s goal to shift away from Biden’s climate-focused agenda.

Revisions to Federal Policies and Workforce Regulations

Trump is also expected to target policies implemented during the Biden administration. Key measures reportedly include:

Rolling back diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives in federal agencies.

Revising rules that allowed government employees to work remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Introducing provisions to remove federal employees deemed “insubordinate.”

Draft Orders Ready for Implementation

Reports suggest that copies of draft executive orders have already been distributed to agency heads, signaling the Trump administration’s readiness to act swiftly. The comprehensive list underscores Trump’s intent to implement significant changes immediately after his inauguration.

ALSO READ: How To Buy $Melania? Donald Trump’s Wife’s New Cryptocurrency Affects Husband’s Coin Price By 50%

Filed under

donald trump Mexico World news

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

What Are Assassins Files Trump Is Vowing To Release And What Would They Likely Reveal? Everything Decoded

What Are Assassins Files Trump Is Vowing To Release And What Would They Likely Reveal?...

Channel Nine Broadcaster Apologizes For Comments Leading To Djokovic Boycott

Channel Nine Broadcaster Apologizes For Comments Leading To Djokovic Boycott

Wipro Exceeds Q3 Expectations: Positive Broker Reactions Signal Higher Stock Opening

Wipro Exceeds Q3 Expectations: Positive Broker Reactions Signal Higher Stock Opening

VIRAL VIDEO: Man Buys Dior ‘Chappals’ Worth ₹86,000 For His Mother, Internet Can’t Keep Calm

VIRAL VIDEO: Man Buys Dior ‘Chappals’ Worth ₹86,000 For His Mother, Internet Can’t Keep Calm

Mumbai Court Witnesses Lawyers’ Tussle To Defend Saif Ali Khan’s Alleged Attacker

Mumbai Court Witnesses Lawyers’ Tussle To Defend Saif Ali Khan’s Alleged Attacker

Entertainment

Who Is Romaisa Khan? Pakistani Actress Calls Out Karan Veer Mehra In The Most Unusual Manner Post His Bigg Boss 18 Win

Who Is Romaisa Khan? Pakistani Actress Calls Out Karan Veer Mehra In The Most Unusual

Suspect Arrested in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case; Says He Didn’t Know He Stabbed The Actor

Suspect Arrested in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case; Says He Didn’t Know He Stabbed The

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Vivian Dsena Takes The First Runner-Up Spot

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Vivian Dsena Takes The First Runner-Up Spot

Bigg Boss18 Winner: Karanveer Mehra Outshines Vivian Dsena, Wins Rs 50 Lakh Prize

Bigg Boss18 Winner: Karanveer Mehra Outshines Vivian Dsena, Wins Rs 50 Lakh Prize

Charlie Brooks Set to Shine on Dancing on Ice: A Journey of Talent, Triumph, and Transformation

Charlie Brooks Set to Shine on Dancing on Ice: A Journey of Talent, Triumph, and

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox