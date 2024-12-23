Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Is Elon Musk Going To Run The Entire Show When Trump Becomes President?

Recent rumors suggest that Elon Musk might be the one running the show if Donald Trump wins the 2024 presidential election. Some reports claim that Musk will have significant control in the White House, leaving Trump as a mere figurehead.

Is Elon Musk Going To Run The Entire Show When Trump Becomes President?

Recent rumors have been swirling about Elon Musk pulling the strings behind Donald Trump’s back and running the show in the White House if Trump wins the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Some claim that Musk will be the driving force behind the administration, leaving Trump as nothing more than a “rubber stamp.” However, Trump has vigorously denied these allegations, calling them a political smear and a “hoax” aimed at undermining his victory. This controversy has become a hot topic in 2024, with Trump growing increasingly defensive about the relationship between the two.

Trump’s Historic Win and the Growing Musk Controversy

Donald Trump shocked the political world in 2024 by defeating Vice President Kamala Harris in a historic election win. The victory, which many considered improbable, has been hailed as one of the most significant Republican triumphs in U.S. history. But since winning, Trump has faced a new challenge: the growing rumors that his close association with Tesla CEO Elon Musk means Musk will be running the White House while Trump remains more of a figurehead.

As soon as the election results were in, whispers began circulating that Musk’s influence would extend far beyond just advising the president. Some reports have suggested that Musk, known for his role in Tesla, SpaceX, and his vocal presence in American politics, would effectively be calling the shots in Washington, leaving Trump in a largely ceremonial role.

Unsurprisingly, Trump has been quick to shut down these rumors. At recent public events, he dismissed the claims as a “hoax” designed by his political opponents to discredit him after they failed to win the election. Trump has emphasized that while Musk is an important ally, he is the one who will be leading the country—not Musk.

In his rebuttal, Trump made it clear that any suggestion Musk would take over the presidency was completely false. “This is just another smear campaign,” he declared, underscoring that he would not allow such misinformation to take root.

In an interesting twist, Trump used his recent remarks to fuel even more controversy. During an interview, while dismissing claims that Musk would be running the country, Trump made a provocative statement regarding Musk’s birthplace. “Musk could never be president,” Trump said, “because he wasn’t born in the United States.”

This comment quickly caught the attention of both supporters and critics. While it appeared to be a lighthearted jab, it also seemed like a calculated effort to undermine Musk’s influence by calling attention to his non-American origins. The remark set the stage for even more media buzz and left many questioning how the relationship between Trump and Musk might evolve as the 2024 administration takes shape.

The Growing Influence of Elon Musk in American Politics

Despite Trump’s reassurances, the speculation about Musk’s political role is unlikely to disappear anytime soon. Musk’s growing influence in American politics—whether through his support for Trump, his social media presence, or his outspoken views on a range of issues—has made him a significant figure in shaping public discourse. Musk’s vast business empire, from Tesla’s electric vehicles to SpaceX’s advancements in space exploration, places him in a unique position to impact U.S. policy on a wide array of fronts.

Moreover, his support for Trump during the election raised questions about how closely the two men would work together in the future. Musk’s outspoken political views and immense wealth suggest that he may play an influential role in shaping key decisions, especially in areas like technology, space, and energy.

 Will Musk Take Over or Is It All Just a Hoax?

The debate over whether Elon Musk will “run the show” under a Trump presidency is far from over. While Trump has firmly denied the rumors, the idea of Musk wielding significant political power in the U.S. continues to spark heated discussions. Whether the two will work as a team or whether Musk’s influence will be more symbolic remains to be seen. As the 2024 election cycle continues, the relationship between Trump and Musk will undoubtedly be a focal point of political conversations, leaving many to wonder: who will really be in charge?

Filed under

donald trump Elon Musk

Advertisement

Also Read

Snowstorm Paralyses Manali, Over 1,000 Vehicles Stranded Between Solang And Atal Tunnel | WATCH

Snowstorm Paralyses Manali, Over 1,000 Vehicles Stranded Between Solang And Atal Tunnel | WATCH

Iconic Saltwater Crocodile From ‘Crocodile Dundee’ Dies At 90

Iconic Saltwater Crocodile From ‘Crocodile Dundee’ Dies At 90

Bharat Progress Report 2024: Foreign Direct Investment In India Surpasses $1 Trillion

Bharat Progress Report 2024: Foreign Direct Investment In India Surpasses $1 Trillion

Kumbh Special Trains To Operate From Delhi, Bihar, And Other States – Check Routes, Stops, And Timings

Kumbh Special Trains To Operate From Delhi, Bihar, And Other States – Check Routes, Stops,...

Bharat Progress Report: India Set To Lead Maritime Innovation As IMHC 2024 Explores Global Impact

Bharat Progress Report: India Set To Lead Maritime Innovation As IMHC 2024 Explores Global Impact

Entertainment

Homer’s Epic Poem ‘The Odyssey’ To Be Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie

Homer’s Epic Poem ‘The Odyssey’ To Be Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie

Who Is Aaron Rodgers’ New Girlfriend? American Football Star Reveals Romantic Update

Who Is Aaron Rodgers’ New Girlfriend? American Football Star Reveals Romantic Update

Amber Heard Breaks Silence On Blake Lively’s SHOCKING Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Justin Baldoni

Amber Heard Breaks Silence On Blake Lively’s SHOCKING Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Justin Baldoni

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Host Private Event To Introduce Daughter Dua To Paparazzi

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Host Private Event To Introduce Daughter Dua To Paparazzi

Allu Arjun To Appear Before Chikkadpally Police At 11am Over Sandhya Theatre Stampede- What Happens If He Doesn’t?

Allu Arjun To Appear Before Chikkadpally Police At 11am Over Sandhya Theatre Stampede- What Happens

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox