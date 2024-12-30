Home
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Is Ford Motor Company Pro-Palestine Or Was Their Social Media Hacked? ‘Israel Is A Terrorist State’ Read One Now Deleted Tweeted

This is not the first time Ford has faced cybersecurity challenges. In November, a hacker known as "EnergyWeaponUser" claimed to have infiltrated Ford's network.

Is Ford Motor Company Pro-Palestine Or Was Their Social Media Hacked? ‘Israel Is A Terrorist State’ Read One Now Deleted Tweeted

Ford Motor Company has confirmed that its X (formerly Twitter) account was hacked following the appearance of unauthorized posts on Monday. The posts included messages such as “Israel is a terrorist state,” “Free Palestine,” and “ALL EYES ON GAZA.” These messages were later deleted, but not before users captured screenshots and shared them widely.

In a statement to CBS News Detroit, Ford acknowledged the breach, stating, “Our X account was briefly compromised, and the previous three posts were not authorized or posted by Ford. We are investigating the issue and apologize for any confusion caused.”

David Derigiotis, president of brokerage at Flow Specialty, noted that account hacking incidents involving prominent individuals and corporations have become increasingly common. He emphasized the importance of quickly regaining control of compromised accounts and ensuring that unauthorized access is fully eradicated.

Derigiotis explained that such breaches can occur through various methods, including targeting employees, social media managers, or even vulnerabilities within the social media platform itself. “Attackers find their way in through different pathways, whether by compromising employees of the company or those responsible for managing social media relations,” he told CBS News Detroit.

This incident has sparked widespread online discussions about the need for stronger corporate cybersecurity measures, with many urging organizations to adopt better safeguards to prevent similar breaches in the future.

Previous Cybersecurity Issues at Ford

This is not the first time Ford has faced cybersecurity challenges. In November, a hacker known as “EnergyWeaponUser” claimed to have infiltrated Ford’s network, leaking sensitive information on a hacking forum. The breach reportedly included 44,000 customer records containing names, addresses, purchase details, account codes, and sales information. The leaked data spanned multiple countries, including the United States, China, Spain, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and St. Lucia.

Despite the severity of the November breach, Ford has yet to publicly address the incident. This latest hacking episode has reignited concerns about the company’s cybersecurity practices.

ALSO READ: US Treasury Workstations Breached In Major Cyber-Attack Allegedly Linked To China

Filed under

ford Palestine x account

