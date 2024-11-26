Israel And Lebanon Agree To Ceasefire, Aiming To End Hezbollah Conflict

Israel and Lebanon have reached a ceasefire agreement, marking a significant step toward ending the deadly conflict with Hezbollah, which escalated following the Gaza war last year

Israel and Lebanon have reached a ceasefire agreement, marking a significant step toward ending the deadly conflict with Hezbollah, which escalated following the Gaza war last year. According to sources, the truce is set to take effect on Wednesday. Israel’s security cabinet, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, convened to deliberate on the terms of the deal. Following their approval, an official declaration of the ceasefire will be made by U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, as noted by senior Lebanese officials.

Continued Hostilities Despite Progress

Despite the diplomatic advancements, Israeli airstrikes intensified across Beirut and other areas in Lebanon. Israeli forces launched a major campaign targeting Hezbollah strongholds, including densely populated southern Beirut. According to Lebanon’s health ministry, a barrage of strikes resulted in 37 injuries and at least seven fatalities.

Key Provisions of the Agreement

The ceasefire terms require:

Israeli Troop Withdrawal : Israeli forces will withdraw from southern Lebanon.

: Israeli forces will withdraw from southern Lebanon. Lebanese Army Deployment : Lebanon’s army will deploy at least 5,000 troops in the region, taking over from Hezbollah south of the Litani River.

: Lebanon’s army will deploy at least 5,000 troops in the region, taking over from Hezbollah south of the Litani River. End of Hezbollah’s Border Presence: Hezbollah will cease its armed activities along the border.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib expressed readiness for this transition and emphasized the potential role of the U.S. in rebuilding Lebanon’s infrastructure damaged by airstrikes.

Israel has called for effective U.N. enforcement of the ceasefire and vowed “zero tolerance” for violations, as stated by Defense Minister Israel Katz.

Civilian and Combatant Casualties

The year-long conflict has resulted in substantial casualties:

In Lebanon: Over 3,750 fatalities and more than one million displaced, according to Lebanon’s health ministry.

In Israel: Hezbollah strikes have claimed the lives of 45 civilians and 73 soldiers, with casualties concentrated in northern Israel, the Golan Heights, and southern Lebanon.

Humanitarian Concerns

The U.N. rights chief has expressed alarm over the escalating violence. Reports indicate that nearly 100 individuals, including women, children, and medics, have been killed in recent Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon.

Israel’s Offensive Against Hezbollah

Israel’s operations have dealt significant blows to Hezbollah, including the reported killing of its leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and other senior commanders. The military campaign has targeted regions under Hezbollah’s influence, resulting in widespread destruction.

This agreement, while a step toward peace, comes amid a backdrop of ongoing violence and deep-rooted tensions that remain unresolved.

