Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Israel Assures US Over Not Attacking Iranian Nuclear Or Oil Sites

Biden and Netanyahu spoke for the first time in seven weeks, while U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been in regular contact with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Israel Assures US Over Not Attacking Iranian Nuclear Or Oil Sites

The White House National Security Council did not confirm whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave President Joe Biden any guarantees regarding specific targets. However, two U.S. officials stated on Tuesday that the Biden administration believes it has secured assurances from Israel that it will avoid targeting Iranian nuclear and oil sites as it seeks to respond to Iran’s recent missile attacks.

The U.S. has also sent a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery and about 100 soldiers to Israel to operate it, a move that U.S. officials say has alleviated some of Israel’s concerns about security and potential Iranian retaliation.

The Pentagon announced this deployment to strengthen Israel’s air defenses following missile attacks by Iran in April and October, with the authorization coming directly from President Biden.

The U.S. officials, speaking anonymously, emphasized that these assurances are not absolute and could change based on circumstances. They also noted that Israel’s past record on such promises has been inconsistent, often shaped by domestic politics.

For example, last month, Israel initially indicated support for a U.S.- and French-led ceasefire initiative in Lebanon, only to carry out an airstrike that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah two days later.

Netanyahu’s office released a statement saying, “We listen to the opinions of the United States, but we will make our final decisions based on our national interests.”

The Middle East is on edge, anticipating Israel’s potential response after Iran launched about 180 ballistic missiles on October 1, which the U.S. assisted in countering. Concerns have grown over whether Israel might target critical nuclear or energy sites in Iran, raising fears of escalating into a larger regional conflict.

Amid Israel’s offensive against Hamas militants in Gaza and the ongoing invasion of Lebanon targeting Hezbollah, Biden has urged Israel to avoid striking Iran’s nuclear and oil infrastructure, warning that such actions could disrupt the global oil market and affect fuel prices ahead of the U.S. presidential election.

Biden and Netanyahu spoke for the first time in seven weeks, while U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been in regular contact with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The Pentagon, in a call summary from Sunday, reaffirmed U.S. support for Israel’s security but encouraged Israel to protect U.N. peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, move toward diplomatic solutions, and address the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The National Security Council reiterated the U.S. commitment to Israel’s defense, saying, “We will not discuss private diplomatic discussions and would refer you to the Israeli government to speak to their own potential military operations.”

