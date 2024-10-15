Islamabad On Lockdown As S. Jaishankar Set To Attend SCO Summit

The government of Pakistan, led by Shehbaz Sharif, has opted to deploy military forces for security at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Islamabad, scheduled for October 15 and 16.

The government of Pakistan, led by Shehbaz Sharif, has opted to deploy military forces for security at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Islamabad, scheduled for October 15 and 16. This significant event will welcome various high-profile leaders, including India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and China’s Premier Li Qiang.

In light of recent terrorist incidents and political demonstrations by supporters of Imran Khan’s party, the Pakistani government has placed security operations in Islamabad and Rawalpindi under military oversight. Approximately 10,000 soldiers and commandos from the Pakistan Army have been assigned to ensure safety in these cities. Reports indicate that local police and security personnel will now follow military directives.

Tight security measures

As part of the security measures, authorities have ordered the closure of wedding venues, cafes, restaurants, and snooker clubs in both Islamabad and Rawalpindi from October 12 to 16. The government has issued stern warnings to business owners, who may face legal repercussions for non-compliance, including the requirement to fill bail bonds to ensure no unauthorized individuals are present in their establishments. Public holidays have been declared in both cities on October 14 and 16. Despite these precautions, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, led by Imran Khan, plans to stage protests, raising concerns about potential clashes with the military.

The SCO summit will commence with delegations arriving on Tuesday, followed by a welcome dinner hosted by the Prime Minister of Pakistan. The official proceedings on Wednesday will include speeches from Shehbaz Sharif, document signings, and media statements. The summit, which has drawn leaders from various member states, is being held under tight security, with key routes and businesses in the area shut down to mitigate risks.

EAM S. Jaishankar’s first trip to Pakistan to attend SCO meet

Notably, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s visit marks the first trip by an Indian foreign minister to Pakistan in nearly nine years, amid ongoing tensions between the two nations over issues such as Kashmir and cross-border terrorism. This summit will see attendance from leaders including the Chinese Premier, the Prime Ministers of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Iran’s First Vice President.

During his visit, the Chinese Premier is expected to meet with key Pakistani leaders to bolster bilateral relations and inaugurate significant projects like the Gwadar International Airport, funded by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The summit underscores Pakistan’s role in the SCO, which it chairs for the 2023-24 term, continuing its legacy since the organization was established in 2001.

