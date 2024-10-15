Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Islamabad On Lockdown As S. Jaishankar Set To Attend SCO Summit

The government of Pakistan, led by Shehbaz Sharif, has opted to deploy military forces for security at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Islamabad, scheduled for October 15 and 16.

Islamabad On Lockdown As S. Jaishankar Set To Attend SCO Summit

The government of Pakistan, led by Shehbaz Sharif, has opted to deploy military forces for security at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Islamabad, scheduled for October 15 and 16. This significant event will welcome various high-profile leaders, including India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and China’s Premier Li Qiang.

In light of recent terrorist incidents and political demonstrations by supporters of Imran Khan’s party, the Pakistani government has placed security operations in Islamabad and Rawalpindi under military oversight. Approximately 10,000 soldiers and commandos from the Pakistan Army have been assigned to ensure safety in these cities. Reports indicate that local police and security personnel will now follow military directives.

Tight security measures

As part of the security measures, authorities have ordered the closure of wedding venues, cafes, restaurants, and snooker clubs in both Islamabad and Rawalpindi from October 12 to 16. The government has issued stern warnings to business owners, who may face legal repercussions for non-compliance, including the requirement to fill bail bonds to ensure no unauthorized individuals are present in their establishments. Public holidays have been declared in both cities on October 14 and 16. Despite these precautions, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, led by Imran Khan, plans to stage protests, raising concerns about potential clashes with the military.

The SCO summit will commence with delegations arriving on Tuesday, followed by a welcome dinner hosted by the Prime Minister of Pakistan. The official proceedings on Wednesday will include speeches from Shehbaz Sharif, document signings, and media statements. The summit, which has drawn leaders from various member states, is being held under tight security, with key routes and businesses in the area shut down to mitigate risks.

EAM S. Jaishankar’s first trip to Pakistan to attend SCO meet

Notably, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s visit marks the first trip by an Indian foreign minister to Pakistan in nearly nine years, amid ongoing tensions between the two nations over issues such as Kashmir and cross-border terrorism. This summit will see attendance from leaders including the Chinese Premier, the Prime Ministers of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Iran’s First Vice President.

During his visit, the Chinese Premier is expected to meet with key Pakistani leaders to bolster bilateral relations and inaugurate significant projects like the Gwadar International Airport, funded by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The summit underscores Pakistan’s role in the SCO, which it chairs for the 2023-24 term, continuing its legacy since the organization was established in 2001.

Read More: Canadian diplomats expelled by India: Here are the names

Filed under

islamabad Jaishankar S Jaishankar Pakistan visit SCO SUMMIT Shanghai Cooperation Organisation
Advertisement

Also Read

Noida: 3-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped At School, Staff Member Arrested

Noida: 3-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped At School, Staff Member Arrested

CM Yogi Adityanath To Meet Family Of Victim In Bahraich Violence

CM Yogi Adityanath To Meet Family Of Victim In Bahraich Violence

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental...

Italy To Finalize 2025 Budget Despite Growing Disagreements Over Bank Levy

Italy To Finalize 2025 Budget Despite Growing Disagreements Over Bank Levy

India To Sign $3.1 Billion MQ-9B Sea Guardian Drone Deal With US: All You Need To Know

India To Sign $3.1 Billion MQ-9B Sea Guardian Drone Deal With US: All You Need...

Entertainment

IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities List: Wamiqa Gabbi Beats Janhvi Kapoor And Ananya Panday To Take The Top Spot For October

IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities List: Wamiqa Gabbi Beats Janhvi Kapoor And Ananya Panday To Take

Taapsee Pannu Throws Shade: Everyone Wants To Do Spy Thrillers Today | NewsX Exclusive

Taapsee Pannu Throws Shade: Everyone Wants To Do Spy Thrillers Today | NewsX Exclusive

Celebrating ‘Shakti’: Raveena Tandon’s Powerful Message For Empowerment | We Women Want Festival And Awards 2024

Celebrating ‘Shakti’: Raveena Tandon’s Powerful Message For Empowerment | We Women Want Festival And Awards

Taapsee Pannu Opens Up On Being Dubbed Alternative Box-Office Queen And What She Learnt From SRK | We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024

Taapsee Pannu Opens Up On Being Dubbed Alternative Box-Office Queen And What She Learnt From

Atul Parchure, Beloved Actor, Passes Away At 57 After Battling Cancer

Atul Parchure, Beloved Actor, Passes Away At 57 After Battling Cancer

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox