Israel has significantly escalated its military operations on two fronts, launching heavy bombing raids and issuing mass evacuation orders for northern Gaza and southern Lebanon. This escalation comes as Israeli officials threaten retaliatory strikes against Iran, coinciding with the upcoming one-year anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attacks.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made his first visit to troops near the Lebanese border on Sunday, asserting that Israel would “emerge victorious” in the conflict. As tensions soar, European leaders, including UK opposition leader Keir Starmer, have renewed calls for an immediate ceasefire to alleviate the humanitarian crisis, which has already claimed over 42,000 lives across Lebanon and Gaza in the past year.

The Israeli Defense Forces have declared a “new phase of the war” against Hamas, issuing a blanket evacuation order for the northern Gaza Strip, where hundreds of thousands of civilians remain amid ongoing airstrikes. Health workers in Gaza reported that 24 people died and many more were injured due to an Israeli airstrike on a mosque in central Gaza. This mosque, located near al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, was reportedly housing displaced individuals, while the Israeli military claimed it was a “Hamas command post.”

In Lebanon, Israeli jets targeted the Dahiyeh neighbourhood, described by Lebanon’s National News Agency as the most severe bombing of the ongoing conflict. The pace of Israeli airstrikes has been so intense that rescue workers have struggled to access the area, which is known to be a Hezbollah stronghold.

Domestic Security Concerns in Israel

In Israel, a suspected terror attack at the central bus station in Be’er Sheva resulted in one death and ten injuries. The assailant, identified as Ahmad al-Uqbi, 29, was killed by police. Eyewitness accounts revealed chaotic scenes, with videos showing the aftermath of the shooting near a McDonald’s close to the station. Following this incident, Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev called for the deportation of the suspect’s family, advocating for stricter measures against attacks on Israeli territory.

Earlier this week, seven individuals lost their lives in a terror attack in Jaffa, Tel Aviv, which Hamas described as the “heroic Jaffa operation.” The attackers, armed with automatic rifles, opened fire on passengers before fleeing the scene.

As Israel prepares to mark the one-year anniversary of the October 7 attacks, President Isaac Herzog has announced plans for a three-day tour of border communities, including a visit to the site of the Nova music festival, where numerous lives were lost during the Hamas assault.

Amidst these developments, Israeli officials have vowed to retaliate against Iran for a recent strike involving over 180 missiles aimed at a key Israeli airbase. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant reassured that the air force’s operational capabilities remain intact despite the bombardment, promising that Israel would respond to Iran at a time of its choosing.

In a warning to Israel, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared that Tehran would retaliate if attacked, stating, “For every action, there will be a proportional and similar reaction from Iran, and even stronger.”

As military actions intensify and civilian casualties rise, the situation in the region remains precarious. The international community watches closely as both Israel and Iran exchange threats, and calls for a ceasefire grow louder amidst fears of a broader conflict.