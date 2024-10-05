Israel Intensifies Bombardment In Lebanon, Thousands Flee

As conflict between Israel & Hezbollah continues to escalate, Israel has expanded its bombardment of Lebanon on Saturday, launching airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs and targeting a Palestinian refugee camp in the north.

Thousands of civilians, including Palestinian refugees, are fleeing the violence, which has left homes destroyed and communities devastated.

Further, Israeli forces have also attacked the Beddawi refugee camp in northern Lebanon, killing a Hamas military official, his wife, and their two young daughters, while another strike in the Bekaa Valley claimed the life of a second Hamas militant.

Additionally, the Israeli military confirmed that it had killed two senior members of Hamas in Lebanon, while targeting Hezbollah military positions.

The bombardment in Beirut’s densely populated southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold, left much of the area in ruins, with smoke filling the sky as displaced residents fled for safety.

As per Israel’s military, its operations is to dismantle Hezbollah’s military infrastructure and push the militant group away from the Israeli border.

Meanwhile in Lebanon, where fighting escalated following Hezbollah’s rocket fire in support of Hamas after its Oct. 7 attack on Israel, the death toll has risen to over 1,400, including civilians, medics, and Hezbollah fighters. More than 1.2 million people have been forced to flee their homes within weeks.

On the other hand, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue the military campaign, stating that Israel has the right to defend itself and will not halt operations.

But, the escalating war has displaced thousands of Lebanese civilians, with nearly 375,000 people crossing into Syria. Scenes of destruction and displacement continue to unfold, as civilians flee on foot over rubble-strewn roads after Israeli airstrikes left craters on key routes.

