Monday, September 23, 2024
Live Tv

Israel Investigates Possible Killing Of Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar In Recent Airstrike

In a recent development, Israel is currently probing reports, which highlight, that the leader of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar may have been killed in a recent airstrike, Reports Times Of Israel. 

Israel Investigates Possible Killing Of Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar In Recent Airstrike

In a recent development, Israel is currently probing reports, which highlight, that the leader of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar may have been killed in a recent airstrike, Reports Times Of Israel.

The investigation stems from military intelligence reports about Sinwar’s status, as noted by Israeli journalist Ben Caspit.

However, the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security service, has dismissed the reports, asserting that Sinwar is still alive. The intelligence under review suggests he might have died during Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) operations in Gaza.

Further, Caspit also noted, that given Sinwar’s history of disappearing after airstrikes and the ensuing speculation about his death, there remains a possibility he is still alive.

Journalist Barak Ravid also weighed in, stating that officials with direct knowledge have indicated that there is no confirmation of Sinwar’s death.

Also Read: Israeli Airstrike On Gaza School Claim Seven Lives

Earlier on saturday, an Israeli airstrike reportedly killed at least 22 people at a school sheltering displaced individuals in southern Gaza City.

The Israeli military claimed that the strike targeted a Hamas command center located within the compound of the school, alleging that Hamas uses civilian facilities for military purposes—a claim that Hamas has denied.

Meanwhile, the following day, another airstrike resulted in the deaths of seven people, including Majed Saleh, director of the Hamas-run Public Works and Housing Ministry, at Kafr Qasem School in the Beach camp.

Must Read: Hezbollah Launches Unprecedented Attack On Israel Amid Escalating Tensions

Filed under

Israel Israel-Hamas war NewsX Yahya Sinwar

