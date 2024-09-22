Hezbollah Launches Unprecedented Attack On Israel Amid Escalating Tensions

Escalating tensions between Hezbollah & Israel, recently, the Lebanese group has launched a significant counterattack against Israel overnight, targeting deeper areas within Israeli territory than in most previous strikes. This response follows a week of intense Israeli assaults in Lebanon.

As per Israeli military, while it intercepted the majority of incoming projectiles, some struck Kiryat Bialik, Tsur Shalom, and Moreshet, located approximately 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of the border, near Haifa. Thus, marking one of the deepest incursions by the Iran-backed group since the 2006 Israel-Lebanon war.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for targeting the Ramat David airbase southeast of Haifa using Fadi-1 and Fadi-2 missiles, which are new weapons that appear to possess a longer range than those typically employed by the militant group.

However, the Israeli military has not confirmed whether the Ramat David airbase sustained any damage, but Israeli emergency services reported three injuries resulting from the missile strikes.

Benjamin Netanyahu Statement

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the situation, stating, “We have struck Hezbollah with a series of blows it didn’t imagine.”

Later, he emphasized the necessity of ensuring the safety of Israeli citizens, saying, “If Hezbollah didn’t get the message – I assure you – they will get the message. We are determined to return our citizens in the north to their homes safely.”

Netanyahu further asserted, “No country can tolerate incoming fire against its citizens, incoming fire against its cities. And we too, the state of Israel, won’t tolerate it. We will do anything necessary to restore security.”

In the meantime, Israel has conducted some of its most intense strikes on Lebanon against Hezbollah since the October 7 attacks, targeting thousands of launchers after discovering plans for a Hezbollah rocket attack. The previous Friday, at least 45 people, including high-ranking Hezbollah commanders, were killed in an Israeli strike on southern Beirut.