US President Joe Biden, on Friday indicated that there is a chance to address the longstanding conflict between Israel and Iran, potentially leading to a temporary resolution in the Middle East. During a press briefing in Berlin, Biden mentioned that he has insights into Israel’s plans for responding to the missile attacks by Iran but chose not to provide further details.

Tensions in the region have intensified, especially with Israel preparing a response to the missile attack carried out by Tehran on October 1.

Possibility to manage the situation

Biden suggested that there is a possibility to manage the situation between Israel and Iran in a way that could pause the ongoing hostilities for some time, reducing the cycle of retaliations. He also mentioned the potential for progress towards a ceasefire in Lebanon, though he acknowledged that achieving such an outcome would be more difficult in Gaza.

Despite these hopes, continued commitments from Israel, along with Hamas and Hezbollah, to pursue military actions in Gaza and Lebanon dampened optimism on Friday. The killing of Palestinian militant leader Yahya Sinwar has not led to a de-escalation in the more than year-long conflict in the Middle East.

Biden visits Germany

On Friday, President Joe Biden made a swift, ceremonious visit to Germany, aiming to strengthen transatlantic ties and receiving the country’s highest civilian award.

During his time in Berlin, Biden held private discussions with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Their talks focused on continued support for Ukraine amidst Russian aggression and developments in the Middle East.

Victory plan discussed

John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, shared that the leaders discussed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s plan for victory and explored collaborative efforts toward achieving a just peace that would be acceptable to both Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people.

The ongoing conflict in Gaza was also a key issue during the visit. News broke that Israeli forces had killed Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader responsible for orchestrating the October 7, 2023, attack that initiated the current war.

Biden addresses killing of Sinwar

Upon arriving in Germany late Thursday, Biden briefly addressed the killing of Sinwar, describing it as a positive development for global security. He emphasized the importance of moving forward, advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza and a broader effort to resolve the conflict and bring hostages home.

Biden also noted his intention to send Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to Israel to discuss plans for post-conflict recovery.

