Israel Launches Retaliatory Strikes on Iran, IDF Issues Statement

Israel announced that it had carried out targeted strikes on military sites in Iran early Saturday morning, according to local reports. The Israel Defense Forces indicated that these actions were a response to ongoing assaults from Iran over the past several months. Notably, on October 1, Iran fired almost 200 ballistic missiles at Israel.

As part of the initial assault, a barracks or office and a weapons storage facility near Tehran were hit. These recent strikes coincided with Israel’s increased military operations in both the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

IDF statement

“In response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel—right now the Israel Defense Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran. The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since October 7th—on seven fronts—including direct attacks from Iranian soil. Like every other sovereign country in the world, the State of Israel has the right and the duty to respond. Our defensive and offensive capabilities are fully mobilized. We will do whatever necessary to defend the State of Israel and the people of Israel,” said IDF in a post on X.

In response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel—right now the Israel Defense Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran. The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking… pic.twitter.com/OcHUy7nQvN — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 25, 2024

White House acknowledges Israel attack

The White House has acknowledged that Israel is carrying out strikes in Iran as a form of self-defense. A spokesman for the National Security Council said that these targeted strikes on military locations in Iran are a response to Iran’s ballistic missile attack on Israel that occurred on October 1.

Noise heard in Tehran

Iran’s official news agency, IRNA, reported that a security source indicated some of the noises heard in the capital were due to “defense activity in Tehran,” emphasizing that the air defense systems operated effectively during the event.

Additionally, in a separate message on Telegram, the agency stated that there were no incidents requiring assistance. It also mentioned that the conditions at Mehrabad International Airport and Imam Khomeini International Airport remained “normal.”

