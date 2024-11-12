The main UN aid agency in Gaza has stated that Israel did not meet the U.S. deadline to increase aid to the area, risking a potential reduction in U.S. military support.

In a letter last month, the U.S. Secretary of State had given Israel a 30-day ultimatum to ensure that a higher number of aid trucks reached Gaza daily. The deadline was set to expire on Tuesday.

Aid entering Gaza at its lowest in a year

According to the UN, the level of aid entering Gaza is at its lowest in a year. A UN-backed report recently indicated that northern Gaza faces an imminent risk of famine, as almost no aid has reached the region in the last month.

Israel, however, claims it has significantly increased the aid going into Gaza and accuses aid organizations of failing to distribute it effectively. In a letter on October 13, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that Israel needed to permit a minimum of 350 trucks into Gaza each day by November 12.

Israel responds to America’s request

When asked if Israel’s efforts met U.S. demands, Louise Wateridge, Senior Emergency Coordinator for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (Unrwa), responded negatively, emphasizing that the supplies are insufficient and people in some areas are struggling with extreme hunger, even fighting over bags of flour.

Over the past month, Israel has responded to America’s request by opening additional crossings into Gaza. On Tuesday morning, COGAT, the Israeli military body responsible for Gaza’s humanitarian affairs, announced the opening of a new crossing, Kissufim, in the south. A COGAT spokesperson told the BBC that most of Blinken’s demands had been met, while some pending issues were still under discussion, noting that certain U.S. demands were related to ongoing efforts.

40 trucks entering Gaza daily over the past month

At Zikim, on the northern border of Gaza, Israel has restricted international journalists’ access throughout the war. Zikim is one of the recently reopened crossings. On Monday, at an Israeli military-arranged event, journalists filmed about eight aid trucks, carrying items like flour, rice, and toilet paper, entering Gaza. While aid is arriving, it remains far from sufficient.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported an average of just over 40 trucks entering Gaza daily over the past month. Israel disputes these figures, blaming the UN for not adequately delivering aid. It claims hundreds of supply pallets are waiting to be picked up by agencies on Gaza’s side and alleges some aid trucks are being looted by armed groups.

Israel crosses many of America’s boundaries

The UN contests this, stating that, as the occupying power, Israel is responsible for ensuring safe aid passage. The UN emphasizes that distributing aid is impossible when Israeli military operations make it unsafe.

For over a year, Israel has crossed many of America’s boundaries, with U.S.-supplied weapons contributing to significant destruction in the fight against Hamas following the October 7, 2023, attack. However, with over 43,000 Palestinian casualties and nearing the end of the Biden presidency, it is unlikely that the White House will take the step of halting arms supplies.

