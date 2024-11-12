Paris Boosts Security for UEFA France-Israel Match After Amsterdam Violence

Paris has intensified security for the much-anticipated UEFA Nations League match between France and Israel, which is scheduled for Thursday.

Paris has intensified security for the much-anticipated UEFA Nations League match between France and Israel, which is scheduled for Thursday. French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to attend the high-profile match.

4,000 Officers Deployed for Match Security

Following escalating tension attributed to violent incidents targeting Israeli fans in Amsterdam, Paris police declared they would deploy 4,000 officers to ensure security at the event. There will also be another 1,600 staff members in the stadium. Paris Police chief Laurent Nuñez said authorities are focused on the nature of the match between two countries as one high-risk affair concerning the tensions currently being experienced. “There’s a context, tensions that make this match a high-risk event,” Nuñez said during an interview with BFM TV, saying that any violence shall not be tolerated .

Security Measures at the Stadium and City

About 2,500 policemen would be deployed at the Stade de France stadium, and 1,500 would be patrolling Paris and the public transport network there. To increase security, an anti-terrorist security periphery would be installed around the venue, inclusive of the reinforced checks with systematic pat-downs and bag searches.

Security Concerns Hiked by Amsterdam Violence

Following violent clashes in Amsterdam last week involving Israeli fans, the match was postponed as the Dutch authorities reported that the fans were assaulted by groups of young people, allegedly incited by social media calls targeting Jewish individuals.

The Recent Amsterdam Clashes Add to Tensions

The aftermath of this mishap saw a further escalation of chaos in Amsterdam, which witnessed the firebombing of a tram and properties. The perpetrators still remain unknown, but violence has been attached to those clashes after the Maccabi Tel Aviv-Ajax match in which five people were taken to hospitals and dozens arrested.

Dutch police say they made five new arrests Thursday in connection with last week’s violence, with four suspects still in custody.

Read More : Van Nisterlooy Leaves United After Incredible Interim Spell