Israel Orders Evacuations In Southern Lebanon Amid Intensified Military Operations

On Thursday, Israel’s military issued immediate evacuation orders to residents in over 20 towns in southern Lebanon, as it intensified its cross-border operations against Hezbollah.

On Thursday, Israel’s military issued immediate evacuation orders to residents in over 20 towns in southern Lebanon, as it intensified its cross-border operations against Hezbollah. This brings the total number of towns under evacuation orders to 70, including the provincial capital, Nabatieh, suggesting that “another Israeli military operation was imminent against the Iran-backed armed group.”

Hezbollah Strikes Back

In response, Hezbollah launched rocket attacks targeting what it called Israel’s “Sakhnin base” for military industries in Haifa Bay. The ongoing conflict has escalated since Israel commenced troop incursions into southern Lebanon earlier this week, following two weeks of heavy airstrikes. Israel aims to “allow tens of thousands of its citizens displaced from northern Israel by Hezbollah bombardments during the Gaza war to return home safely.”

Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

The conflict has resulted in significant humanitarian repercussions, with more than 1.2 million Lebanese displaced and nearly 2,000 reported fatalities since the escalation began. The World Health Organization stated, “28 healthcare workers had been killed in Lebanon in the previous 24 hours,” while flight restrictions hindered the delivery of crucial medical supplies to Lebanon.

Clashes on the Ground

Reports indicate that Hezbollah has successfully repelled several Israeli land operations through ambushes and direct confrontations. Lebanese security sources noted that Israeli troops had entered Lebanese territory but were pushed back multiple times without establishing a permanent presence.

Heavy Bombardment in Beirut

Israeli airstrikes targeted Beirut’s southern suburbs, with several explosions reported and significant smoke plumes rising from the area. An attack on the district of Bachoura killed nine people, marking one of the closest Israeli strikes to the downtown area. A Hezbollah-linked civil defense group reported that “seven of its staff, including two medics, were killed in the Beirut attack.”

Israel’s Military Strategy

Israel asserts that its operations aim to secure the return of tens of thousands of displaced citizens from northern Israel. “More than 1.2 million Lebanese have been displaced by Israeli attacks,” highlighting the humanitarian impact of ongoing military actions. Israeli strikes have also targeted Hezbollah strongholds, with claims of significant casualties among the group.

Regional Implications and Warnings from Iran

As Israel weighs its options for retaliating against Iran, which has launched attacks in support of Hezbollah, Tehran has issued stern warnings of a decisive response to any military provocations. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned that “any type of military attack, terrorist act or crossing our red lines will be met with a decisive response by our armed forces.”

International Response and Evacuations

In light of the escalating conflict, several countries are evacuating their citizens from Beirut. The international community has called for a ceasefire to mitigate the ongoing violence, with Qatar’s Emir calling for “serious ceasefire efforts to stop what he called Israel’s aggression.”

Displaced and Seeking Shelter

As the conflict continues, makeshift shelters have emerged, including a Beirut nightclub, which is now housing displaced individuals. Gaelle Irani, a former guest relations manager at the nightclub, stated, “It’s just overwhelming. So overwhelming and sad. But just as this was a place for people to come enjoy themselves, it’s now a place to shelter people and we are doing everything we can to help and be there for them.”

Conclusion

The situation in Lebanon remains precarious as military operations intensify and regional tensions rise, raising concerns about a broader conflict that could further destabilize the area.

(INNCLUDES INPUTS FROM ONLINE SOURCES)

ALSO READ: Five Major Revelations From Trump’s Election Case Documents