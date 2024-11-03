Israel PM Visits Lebanon Border, Says ‘Will Firmly Respond’ To Hezbollah Attacks

PM Benjamin Netanyahu marked his second trip to the Lebanon border in less than a month.

On Sunday, November 2, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu marked his second trip to the Lebanon border in less than a month. The visit follows renewed threats from Israel of further strikes against Hezbollah positions in Lebanon.

In a statement, Netanyahu’s office reiterated his commitment to countering Hezbollah’s influence in the region. “Netanyahu visited the Lebanon border today,” the office said, confirming his presence in the conflict zone as Israel continued to target Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon.

During his trip, Netanyahu addressed Israeli soldiers and vowed to prevent Hezbollah from rearming and to respond “firmly” to the group’s actions.

“I want to be clear: with or without an agreement, the key to restoring peace and security in the north, the key to bringing our northern residents back home safely, is first and foremost to push Hezbollah back beyond the Litani River, secondly to target any attempt to rearm, and thirdly to respond firmly to any action taken against us,” Netanyahu said, according to a statement from his office.

Ongoing Conflict

Tensions at the Israel-Lebanon border surged on Sunday as an airstrike near Sidon in southern Lebanon claimed three lives. This incident coincided with a series of bombings in eastern Lebanon and a visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Israel’s northern border, indicating towards an intensification of hostilities with Hezbollah.

The military escalation also saw a surge in rocket fire from Lebanon into Israel, with the Israeli military reporting that over 100 projectiles were launched on Sunday alone. “Several of these projectiles were intercepted by the air force, while some fell in unpopulated areas,” the military reported, underscoring the intensifying exchange of fire between Hezbollah and Israeli forces.

