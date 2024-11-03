Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Israel PM Visits Lebanon Border, Says ‘Will Firmly Respond’ To Hezbollah Attacks

PM Benjamin Netanyahu marked his second trip to the Lebanon border in less than a month.

Israel PM Visits Lebanon Border, Says ‘Will Firmly Respond’ To Hezbollah Attacks

On Sunday, November 2, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu marked his second trip to the Lebanon border in less than a month. The visit follows renewed threats from Israel of further strikes against Hezbollah positions in Lebanon.

In a statement, Netanyahu’s office reiterated his commitment to countering Hezbollah’s influence in the region. “Netanyahu visited the Lebanon border today,” the office said, confirming his presence in the conflict zone as Israel continued to target Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon.

During his trip, Netanyahu addressed Israeli soldiers and vowed to prevent Hezbollah from rearming and to respond “firmly” to the group’s actions.

“I want to be clear: with or without an agreement, the key to restoring peace and security in the north, the key to bringing our northern residents back home safely, is first and foremost to push Hezbollah back beyond the Litani River, secondly to target any attempt to rearm, and thirdly to respond firmly to any action taken against us,” Netanyahu said, according to a statement from his office.

Ongoing Conflict

Tensions at the Israel-Lebanon border surged on Sunday as an airstrike near Sidon in southern Lebanon claimed three lives. This incident coincided with a series of bombings in eastern Lebanon and a visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Israel’s northern border, indicating towards an intensification of hostilities with Hezbollah.

The military escalation also saw a surge in rocket fire from Lebanon into Israel, with the Israeli military reporting that over 100 projectiles were launched on Sunday alone. “Several of these projectiles were intercepted by the air force, while some fell in unpopulated areas,” the military reported, underscoring the intensifying exchange of fire between Hezbollah and Israeli forces.

ALSO READ: Iran Promises Strong Retaliation As US Deploys B-52 Bombers to Middle East

Filed under

Benjamin Netanyahu Hezbollah Attack Israel-Lebanon Conflict
Advertisement

Also Read

Happy Chhath Puja 2024: 30 Best Wishes, Greetings, And WhatsApp/Facebook Statuses To Share With Your Loved Ones

Happy Chhath Puja 2024: 30 Best Wishes, Greetings, And WhatsApp/Facebook Statuses To Share With Your...

India-China Disengagement Is A Welcome Move Says EAM Jaishankar

India-China Disengagement Is A Welcome Move Says EAM Jaishankar

China Seeks French Assistance To Address EU EV Tariff Challenges

China Seeks French Assistance To Address EU EV Tariff Challenges

Indian Railways Set to Launch Comprehensive Mobile App for Passenger Services

Indian Railways Set to Launch Comprehensive Mobile App for Passenger Services

Devotees Drink Air Conditioner Water Believing It To Be ‘Charan Amrit’, WATCH Video

Devotees Drink Air Conditioner Water Believing It To Be ‘Charan Amrit’, WATCH Video

Entertainment

$59 Million Lost: Thai YouTuber ‘Nutty’ Arrested After Two-Year Escape—What Went Wrong?

$59 Million Lost: Thai YouTuber ‘Nutty’ Arrested After Two-Year Escape—What Went Wrong?

Liam Payne’s Last Rites To Be Held Next Week In St Paul Cathedral In UK

Liam Payne’s Last Rites To Be Held Next Week In St Paul Cathedral In UK

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Ready To Swap His Bachelorette Life For Fatherhood At 50?

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Ready To Swap His Bachelorette Life For Fatherhood At 50?

Ravi Kishan Joins Bigg Boss 18 As New Sunday Host for ‘Haye Daiyaa with Ravi Bhaiyya’

Ravi Kishan Joins Bigg Boss 18 As New Sunday Host for ‘Haye Daiyaa with Ravi

Shah Rukh Khan Stuns Fans: Says Goodbye To His 100 Cigarettes-A-Day Habit!

Shah Rukh Khan Stuns Fans: Says Goodbye To His 100 Cigarettes-A-Day Habit!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Concerned About Memory Loss? Research Shows This Mindset Can Impact Retention

Concerned About Memory Loss? Research Shows This Mindset Can Impact Retention

What is Arcade? AI Platform Revolutionizes Jewelry Customization

What is Arcade? AI Platform Revolutionizes Jewelry Customization

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox