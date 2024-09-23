Israel Strikes Hezbollah In Lebanon, Death Toll Exceeds 350 People

Early Monday morning, missiles struck southern Lebanon, killing more than 350 people as Israel targeted Hezbollah weaponry concealed in residential areas. The Israeli military indicated this marked the beginning of a renewed offensive against the Iran-backed group, advising civilians to evacuate from locations suspected to house Hezbollah fighters or arms.

Early Monday morning, missiles struck southern Lebanon, killing more than 350 people as Israel targeted Hezbollah weaponry concealed in residential areas. The Israeli military indicated this marked the beginning of a renewed offensive against the Iran-backed group, advising civilians to evacuate from locations suspected to house Hezbollah fighters or arms.

Casualties and Damage Reported

The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported 356 fatalities and over 1,200 injuries from Israeli airstrikes on Monday alone. The casualty count included women, children, and paramedics, though the ministry did not specify how many were militants. In response, at least 35 rockets or drones were launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel, resulting in minor injuries.

READ MORE: Egypt Supplies Somalia With Major Arms Shipment Amid Tensions

Evacuations and Warnings Issued

Israel used automated calls, text messages, and even hacked local radio stations to warn Lebanese civilians to steer clear of buildings associated with Hezbollah. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) shared images purportedly showing secondary explosions from its strikes, suggesting that “Hezbollah’s weapons” exploded within homes. The IDF claimed to have hit 300 separate Hezbollah targets.

U.S. Response and Ongoing Tensions

President Biden commented on the escalating violence, stating the U.S. is working to de-escalate the situation in Lebanon. The Pentagon also announced the deployment of additional troops to the Middle East, although specifics were not disclosed.

In recent days, tensions have surged as Hezbollah launched over 100 rockets into northern Israel, resulting in injuries and heightened panic among civilians. Israeli Defense Forces spokesperson Avichay Adraee warned that raids on Hezbollah positions would commence soon, urging residents to evacuate immediately.

Continued Hostilities and International Concerns

The uptick in violence follows a weekend marked by intense crossfire between Israel and Hezbollah. Both groups have been engaged in retaliatory actions since Israel’s conflict with Hamas in Gaza began. The Biden administration has expressed concern about the potential for broader conflict in the region, which could endanger U.S. personnel already stationed there.

The ongoing conflict has raised alarms about escalating violence, particularly as Israel steps up its operations against Hezbollah, which is significantly more powerful and better equipped than Hamas. The situation remains fluid, with diplomatic efforts needed to prevent further escalation.

(INCLUDES INPUTS FROM ONLINE SOURCES)

ALSO READ: US Deploys Additional Troops Amid Rising Tensions In Middle East