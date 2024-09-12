Home
Explore
setting
×
Friday, September 13, 2024
Live Tv

Israeli Air Force Targets And Kills Two Terrorists In Southern Syria

The announcement came amid a swirl of dramatic unconfirmed Hebrew media reports of a larger commando raid on an Iranian facility in southern Syria.

Israeli Air Force Targets And Kills Two Terrorists In Southern Syria

The Israeli Air Force killed two terrorists in southern Syria operating under the direction of Iran on Thursday, the Israel Defence Forces confirmed on Thursday.

The announcement came amid a swirl of dramatic unconfirmed Hebrew media reports of a larger commando raid on an Iranian facility in southern Syria.

The IDF said it eliminated Ahmad Al-Jabr, of Hezbollah’s “Golan Terrorist Network,” in the the area of Quneitra, and another unnamed terrorist who “operated with Iranian cooperation and direction.”

Syrian media reports claimed Israel struck military targets in central Syria, including a scientific research center in the western Syrian area of Masyaf. The site in question is widely believed to be an Iranian-run manufacturing facility for presision missiles and chemical weapons.

Hebrew media reports suggested that Israeli ground forces captured Iranian officers and took equipment and intelligence material back to Israel.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Leadership Changes At Norfolk Southern: Who’s Stepping Up?  | NewsX

Tags:

israel defence forces Israeli Air Force Southern Syria Terrorists Killed

Also Read

VMAs: Britney Spears Gets Disgusted By Sabrina Carpenter ‘Kissing An Alien On Stage’: That Was Weird

VMAs: Britney Spears Gets Disgusted By Sabrina Carpenter ‘Kissing An Alien On Stage’: That Was...

Republican Leader Proposes New School Safety Measures Post Georgia School Shooting

Republican Leader Proposes New School Safety Measures Post Georgia School Shooting

Dexter: Original Sin: When Will The Prequel Spinoff Release?

Dexter: Original Sin: When Will The Prequel Spinoff Release?

Baseless and Absurd: Adani Group Clarifies On Swiss Bank Report

Baseless and Absurd: Adani Group Clarifies On Swiss Bank Report

Scrub Typhus Claims 3 Lives In Odisha’s Bargarh; Health Officials Investigate

Scrub Typhus Claims 3 Lives In Odisha’s Bargarh; Health Officials Investigate

Hailey Bieber Spends Quality Time With Kylie Jenner For The First Time Since Welcoming Child

Hailey Bieber Spends Quality Time With Kylie Jenner For The First Time Since Welcoming Child

Apple iOS 18 Update Revolutionizes iCloud Mail with Enhanced Cleanup Tools And Unsubscribe Features

Apple iOS 18 Update Revolutionizes iCloud Mail with Enhanced Cleanup Tools And Unsubscribe Features

Google’s NotebookLM Launches AI Podcasts For Interactive Research Summaries

Google’s NotebookLM Launches AI Podcasts For Interactive Research Summaries

Matilda De Angelis Stars In Citadel: Diana Taking Forward The Priyanka Chopra’s Spy Series

Matilda De Angelis Stars In Citadel: Diana Taking Forward The Priyanka Chopra’s Spy Series

Three-Tier Panchayat System Is The Backbone Of Development, Says Tripura CM Manik Saha

Three-Tier Panchayat System Is The Backbone Of Development, Says Tripura CM Manik Saha

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox