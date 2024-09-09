Israeli Air Strikes in Syria Result in 14 Deaths

he Israeli military has not commented on the specific details of this recent strike, maintaining its standard policy of not discussing foreign media reports.

Warning: This article contains information on recent military actions and casualties.

Israeli air strikes targeting military sites in central Syria have resulted in at least 14 fatalities, according to reports from Syrian state media. The Syrian state news agency Sana stated that the attacks, which took place on Sunday night in the Masyaf area of Hama province, also left 43 individuals wounded.

Details of the Attacks

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based monitoring group, reported that the strikes targeted military and scientific facilities associated with Iran-backed armed groups. The group noted that at least four soldiers and three civilians were killed in the attacks. The facilities targeted were reportedly involved in weapons development and housed pro-Iranian groups.

The Syrian military reported that the strikes were conducted by Israeli aircraft flying over north-western Lebanon. Missiles were launched at several military sites around 23:20 local time (20:20 GMT). According to the Syrian military, their air defense systems intercepted some of the missiles, but the attacks caused significant damage, including to a local highway and resulting in a fire in the Hair Abbas area.

Israeli Military Response

The Israeli military has not commented on the specific details of this recent strike, maintaining its standard policy of not discussing foreign media reports. However, Israel has previously acknowledged carrying out numerous strikes in Syria targeting facilities linked to Iran and allied armed groups. The frequency of these strikes has reportedly increased since the onset of the Gaza conflict in October of the previous year, in response to cross-border attacks on northern Israel by Hezbollah and other groups.

The Syrian Observatory reported “13 violent explosions” in the area, emphasizing the intensity of the attacks on the scientific research centers in Masyaf.

