Thursday, December 26, 2024
Five journalists from Al Quds Al Youm television were killed on Thursday in an Israeli airstrike targeting a marked press vehicle in central Gaza, according to Wafa news agency. The attack, which the Israeli military claimed was aimed at a "terrorist cell," comes amid an intensifying conflict and growing international outcry over the safety of journalists in war zones.

Israeli Airstrike Kills Five Journalists In Gaza Inside Television Broadcasting Van

Five journalists from Al Quds Al Youm television were killed on Thursday during an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa. The victims—Faisal Abu Al Qumsan, Ayman Al Jadi, Mohammad Al Lad’a, Fadi Hassouna, and Ibrahim Al Sheikh Ali—were inside a clearly marked broadcasting van labeled “Press” in red. Despite this, the Israeli military claimed it was targeting a “terrorist cell” and described the strikes in the Nuseirat area as “precise.”

Mounting Toll on Journalists and Civilians

Since the outbreak of the Israel-Gaza war on October 7, 2023, following Hamas’s attacks in southern Israel, at least 190 journalists have been killed. The broader conflict has claimed more than 45,000 lives in Gaza, according to local reports.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate condemned the attack, alleging that it was a deliberate attempt by Israel to “obscure the truth” and suppress freedom of expression. In a statement, the syndicate asserted, “This continuing targeting is a war crime according to international conventions and constitutes a flagrant violation of human rights and freedom of the press. The Palestinian press will continue to carry out its message with determination and resolve, despite the occupation’s continuous attempts to stop or threaten it.”

Ceasefire Efforts Collapse Amid Escalating Violence

The strike occurred during an escalation in violence following the collapse of ceasefire negotiations mediated by Egypt and Qatar. Efforts to secure a deal to end the war and facilitate the release of hostages have been stalled due to disputes over key issues. These include the list of Palestinian detainees Hamas demands be freed in exchange for hostages, and Israel’s reluctance to commit to a timeline for withdrawal from Gaza’s southern border.

Hamas has also insisted on guarantees from US, Qatari, and Egyptian mediators that negotiations on a permanent ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal will continue after any prisoner exchange. These demands have further complicated efforts to broker peace.

Intensified Strikes and Civilian Casualties

Following the breakdown of talks, Israel intensified its military operations across Gaza. In northern Gaza, the Israeli army deployed explosives near the Kamal Adwan and Indonesian hospitals, which had already been largely evacuated. Eviction orders for remaining patients were issued, but medical personnel described the orders as “impossible” to fulfill amid ongoing violence and resource shortages.

Elsewhere in Gaza, Israeli airstrikes reportedly killed at least 10 people on Thursday in the Al Sabra and Jabalia areas, with children among the victims. In a single attack on a residential building, eight lives were lost, according to health officials.

