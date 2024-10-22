Israeli Airstrike Near Beirut Hospital Leaves 13 Dead, 57 Injured Amid Rising Tensions

Sirens rang out across central Israel, including Tel Aviv, after at least one projectile was detected crossing the border from Lebanon.

Sirens rang out across central Israel, including Tel Aviv, after at least one projectile was detected crossing the border from Lebanon. Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed militant group, claimed responsibility for targeting an Israeli intelligence base in a Tel Aviv suburb and launching rockets at a naval base near Haifa, in northern Israel.

In response, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported a series of retaliatory strikes overnight, including targeting a Hezbollah naval facility.

Deadly Attack Near Beirut Hospital

Tragedy struck in Beirut when an Israeli airstrike near Lebanon’s largest public hospital, Hariri Hospital, claimed the lives of at least 13 people and injured 57 others. The Lebanese health ministry confirmed these casualties, stating the strike occurred close to the hospital but did not directly hit the facility.

The IDF clarified that their intended target was a Hezbollah site located next to the hospital, a few kilometers from downtown Beirut.

Blinken Arrives in Israel to Push for Ceasefire

Amid the escalating violence, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel as part of a diplomatic mission to negotiate a ceasefire. This marks Blinken’s eleventh visit to the region since the outbreak of violence following the October 7 terrorist attacks, which have fueled ongoing conflict in Gaza and Lebanon’s southern regions.

Blinken’s visit is part of a broader Middle East tour aimed at calming tensions, though US officials caution that immediate progress toward a ceasefire is unlikely.

Intensified Conflict in Gaza and Southern Lebanon

While diplomatic efforts are underway, the Israeli military has ramped up its operations in the northern Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon, where Hezbollah holds significant power. The situation remains volatile, with both sides exchanging fire.

Air Raid Sirens and Projectiles in Central and Northern Israel

In addition to the attacks on military targets, central Israel, including Tel Aviv, was briefly paralyzed by air raid sirens as five projectiles were launched from Lebanon. The Israeli military confirmed that most of the rockets were intercepted, with one landing in an open area in central Israel. Meanwhile, northern Israel and the Golan Heights experienced 15 additional rockets, with some intercepted and others falling harmlessly in open areas. No immediate casualties were reported from these attacks.