Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Israeli Airstrike Near Beirut Hospital Leaves 13 Dead, 57 Injured Amid Rising Tensions

Sirens rang out across central Israel, including Tel Aviv, after at least one projectile was detected crossing the border from Lebanon.

Israeli Airstrike Near Beirut Hospital Leaves 13 Dead, 57 Injured Amid Rising Tensions

Sirens rang out across central Israel, including Tel Aviv, after at least one projectile was detected crossing the border from Lebanon. Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed militant group, claimed responsibility for targeting an Israeli intelligence base in a Tel Aviv suburb and launching rockets at a naval base near Haifa, in northern Israel.

In response, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported a series of retaliatory strikes overnight, including targeting a Hezbollah naval facility.

Deadly Attack Near Beirut Hospital

Tragedy struck in Beirut when an Israeli airstrike near Lebanon’s largest public hospital, Hariri Hospital, claimed the lives of at least 13 people and injured 57 others. The Lebanese health ministry confirmed these casualties, stating the strike occurred close to the hospital but did not directly hit the facility.

The IDF clarified that their intended target was a Hezbollah site located next to the hospital, a few kilometers from downtown Beirut.

Blinken Arrives in Israel to Push for Ceasefire

Amid the escalating violence, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel as part of a diplomatic mission to negotiate a ceasefire. This marks Blinken’s eleventh visit to the region since the outbreak of violence following the October 7 terrorist attacks, which have fueled ongoing conflict in Gaza and Lebanon’s southern regions.

Blinken’s visit is part of a broader Middle East tour aimed at calming tensions, though US officials caution that immediate progress toward a ceasefire is unlikely.

Intensified Conflict in Gaza and Southern Lebanon

While diplomatic efforts are underway, the Israeli military has ramped up its operations in the northern Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon, where Hezbollah holds significant power. The situation remains volatile, with both sides exchanging fire.

Air Raid Sirens and Projectiles in Central and Northern Israel

In addition to the attacks on military targets, central Israel, including Tel Aviv, was briefly paralyzed by air raid sirens as five projectiles were launched from Lebanon. The Israeli military confirmed that most of the rockets were intercepted, with one landing in an open area in central Israel. Meanwhile, northern Israel and the Golan Heights experienced 15 additional rockets, with some intercepted and others falling harmlessly in open areas. No immediate casualties were reported from these attacks.

Read More: US Elections: Harris Leads Trump In These Five Of The Seven Battleground States

Filed under

Beirut Hospital Hezbollah Israeli Airstrike Lebanon Tel Aviv
Advertisement

Also Read

HSCC Gets Rs 1,322 cr worth Work Orders From ESIC For Hospital Construction

HSCC Gets Rs 1,322 cr worth Work Orders From ESIC For Hospital Construction

PM Modi And Putin Discuss Strategic Ties At BRICS Summit | WATCH

PM Modi And Putin Discuss Strategic Ties At BRICS Summit | WATCH

US Elections 2024: Who Are The Key Candidates And How Are They Nominated?

US Elections 2024: Who Are The Key Candidates And How Are They Nominated?

The Concept Of ‘Vote By Mail’ In The US, All You Need To Know

The Concept Of ‘Vote By Mail’ In The US, All You Need To Know

China’s Maritime Ambitions: Navigating Power Dynamics In Global Waters

China’s Maritime Ambitions: Navigating Power Dynamics In Global Waters

Entertainment

Why Did Ariana Grande Issue A Public Apology To Cassandra Peterson?

Why Did Ariana Grande Issue A Public Apology To Cassandra Peterson?

Here’s Why Parker Finn Roped-In Ray Nicholson For Smile 2: Always Trying To Reference The Shining

Here’s Why Parker Finn Roped-In Ray Nicholson For Smile 2: Always Trying To Reference The

What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?

What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?

Is Netflix Really Removing ‘Friends’ In 2024? All You Need To Know!

Is Netflix Really Removing ‘Friends’ In 2024? All You Need To Know!

Which Major Celebrity Controversies in 2024 Shook Hollywood’s Elite?

Which Major Celebrity Controversies in 2024 Shook Hollywood’s Elite?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox