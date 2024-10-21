Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Israel Strikes Hezbollah-Linked Financial Hubs in Lebanon

Israel conducted airstrikes targeting branches of a financial institution linked to Hezbollah, known as the Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association (AQAH), in the southern suburbs of Beirut, as well as in the southern and eastern regions of Lebanon.

Israel Strikes Hezbollah-Linked Financial Hubs in Lebanon

Israel conducted airstrikes targeting branches of a financial institution linked to Hezbollah, known as the Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association (AQAH), in the southern suburbs of Beirut, as well as in the southern and eastern regions of Lebanon.

On Sunday night, parts of Beirut experienced chaotic scenes as explosions were heard, prompting people to seek refuge in areas they believed to be safer. The Israeli military confirmed that it struck AQAH, which provides financial services in Hezbollah-supporting areas. However, both Israel and the United States have accused the organization of serving as a financial cover for Hezbollah’s activities.

Israel broadening its operations against Hezbollah

Neither Hezbollah nor AQAH immediately commented on the strikes. The attacks seem to indicate that Israel is broadening its operations against Hezbollah, targeting more than just the group’s military infrastructure.

These strikes occurred shortly before the arrival of the U.S. President’s special envoy to the Middle East, who was visiting Beirut to assess possibilities for a negotiated resolution to the conflict. The escalation followed nearly a year of cross-border tensions, which intensified after Hezbollah launched rockets into northern Israel in support of Palestinians on October 8, 2023, following a Hamas-led attack.

Israel issues evacuation orders to hit AQAH

Lebanon’s health ministry reported that over 2,400 people have been killed since the escalation began, including 1,800 in the past five weeks. Israeli authorities have also confirmed the deaths of 59 individuals in northern Israel and the occupied Golan Heights.

The AQAH strikes were launched shortly after Israeli military issued evacuation orders on Sunday night, and 11 attacks were reported in Dahieh, a southern Beirut neighborhood, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA). Social media videos captured scenes of destruction, with AQAH branches in Laylaki, Burj al-Barajneh, and Chiyah being affected. Strikes were also reported in Nabatieh, Tyre, Shehabieh, and towns in the Bekaa Valley, where Hezbollah maintains a strong presence.

Hezbollah finances, new target of Israel

It is unclear if the AQAH strikes caused any direct casualties, although the NNA reported that six women and children died in an airstrike on a Baalbek residence, and two bodies were recovered from a collapsed building in Srifa.

The Israeli military stated that it had targeted “dozens of facilities” across Lebanon, which it claimed were being used by Hezbollah to finance its activities, alleging that Hezbollah stored billions of dollars at AQAH branches to purchase weapons and support its military wing. An Israeli intelligence official noted that the objective was to diminish Hezbollah’s ability to operate during the conflict and to prevent its reconstruction afterward.

What is Hezbollah?

Hezbollah is recognized as a political, social, and military organization, with significant influence in Lebanon. It is designated as a terrorist organization by several countries, including Israel, the U.S., and the U.K. AQAH plays a central role in Hezbollah’s social services network, offering financial assistance in areas impacted by Lebanon’s ongoing economic crisis. Before the Israeli strikes, AQAH operated more than 30 branches across the country.

Hezbollah’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, stated in 2021 that AQAH had provided $3.7 billion in loans to 1.8 million people in Lebanon since its establishment in the 1980s, and about 300,000 people held loans at that time. Nasrallah also mentioned that the U.S. sanctions imposed on AQAH since 2007 had only strengthened the organization. While there was no immediate statement from Hezbollah or AQAH regarding the recent strikes, a message circulated on social media reassuring depositors that their funds were “safe.”

Read More: North Korea Deploying Troops To Russia Signals ‘Putin’s Growing Desperation,’ Says White House

Filed under

Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association AQAH Hezbollah Hezbollah finances Israel
Advertisement

Also Read

Tamil Actress Oviya Shares Who Is Behind Circulating Her Videos

Tamil Actress Oviya Shares Who Is Behind Circulating Her Videos

Will Samantha Irvin Join Her Fiancé Ricochet In AEW After WWE Exit?

Will Samantha Irvin Join Her Fiancé Ricochet In AEW After WWE Exit?

Pentagon Chief Announces Additional $400 million Military Aid For Ukraine

Pentagon Chief Announces Additional $400 million Military Aid For Ukraine

Terror Surge In J&K: Is Pakistan Driving The Instability? | NewsX Exclusive

Terror Surge In J&K: Is Pakistan Driving The Instability? | NewsX Exclusive

Why Has Ring Announcer Samantha Irvin Announced A Sudden Departure From WWE?

Why Has Ring Announcer Samantha Irvin Announced A Sudden Departure From WWE?

Entertainment

Tamil Actress Oviya Shares Who Is Behind Circulating Her Videos

Tamil Actress Oviya Shares Who Is Behind Circulating Her Videos

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Faces Another Lawsuit, This Time Accused Of Raping 13-year-Old With Other Celebrities

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Faces Another Lawsuit, This Time Accused Of Raping 13-year-Old With Other Celebrities

What is Pink Cocaine? Party Drug Cocktail That Autopsy Found In Liam Payne’s Body

What is Pink Cocaine? Party Drug Cocktail That Autopsy Found In Liam Payne’s Body

“Infection After Infection,” Paul Di’Anno Faced Significant Health Challenges Before Death

“Infection After Infection,” Paul Di’Anno Faced Significant Health Challenges Before Death

Paul Di’Anno: Iron Maiden Original Lead Singer Dies At 66

Paul Di’Anno: Iron Maiden Original Lead Singer Dies At 66

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox