Israel Strikes Hezbollah-Linked Financial Hubs in Lebanon

Israel conducted airstrikes targeting branches of a financial institution linked to Hezbollah, known as the Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association (AQAH), in the southern suburbs of Beirut, as well as in the southern and eastern regions of Lebanon.

On Sunday night, parts of Beirut experienced chaotic scenes as explosions were heard, prompting people to seek refuge in areas they believed to be safer. The Israeli military confirmed that it struck AQAH, which provides financial services in Hezbollah-supporting areas. However, both Israel and the United States have accused the organization of serving as a financial cover for Hezbollah’s activities.

Israel broadening its operations against Hezbollah

Neither Hezbollah nor AQAH immediately commented on the strikes. The attacks seem to indicate that Israel is broadening its operations against Hezbollah, targeting more than just the group’s military infrastructure.

These strikes occurred shortly before the arrival of the U.S. President’s special envoy to the Middle East, who was visiting Beirut to assess possibilities for a negotiated resolution to the conflict. The escalation followed nearly a year of cross-border tensions, which intensified after Hezbollah launched rockets into northern Israel in support of Palestinians on October 8, 2023, following a Hamas-led attack.

Israel issues evacuation orders to hit AQAH

Lebanon’s health ministry reported that over 2,400 people have been killed since the escalation began, including 1,800 in the past five weeks. Israeli authorities have also confirmed the deaths of 59 individuals in northern Israel and the occupied Golan Heights.

The AQAH strikes were launched shortly after Israeli military issued evacuation orders on Sunday night, and 11 attacks were reported in Dahieh, a southern Beirut neighborhood, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA). Social media videos captured scenes of destruction, with AQAH branches in Laylaki, Burj al-Barajneh, and Chiyah being affected. Strikes were also reported in Nabatieh, Tyre, Shehabieh, and towns in the Bekaa Valley, where Hezbollah maintains a strong presence.

Hezbollah finances, new target of Israel

It is unclear if the AQAH strikes caused any direct casualties, although the NNA reported that six women and children died in an airstrike on a Baalbek residence, and two bodies were recovered from a collapsed building in Srifa.

The Israeli military stated that it had targeted “dozens of facilities” across Lebanon, which it claimed were being used by Hezbollah to finance its activities, alleging that Hezbollah stored billions of dollars at AQAH branches to purchase weapons and support its military wing. An Israeli intelligence official noted that the objective was to diminish Hezbollah’s ability to operate during the conflict and to prevent its reconstruction afterward.

What is Hezbollah?

Hezbollah is recognized as a political, social, and military organization, with significant influence in Lebanon. It is designated as a terrorist organization by several countries, including Israel, the U.S., and the U.K. AQAH plays a central role in Hezbollah’s social services network, offering financial assistance in areas impacted by Lebanon’s ongoing economic crisis. Before the Israeli strikes, AQAH operated more than 30 branches across the country.

Hezbollah’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, stated in 2021 that AQAH had provided $3.7 billion in loans to 1.8 million people in Lebanon since its establishment in the 1980s, and about 300,000 people held loans at that time. Nasrallah also mentioned that the U.S. sanctions imposed on AQAH since 2007 had only strengthened the organization. While there was no immediate statement from Hezbollah or AQAH regarding the recent strikes, a message circulated on social media reassuring depositors that their funds were “safe.”

